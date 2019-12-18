While viewing the results of a recent visit to a local pottery this morning, it hit me just how blessed I am. There is nothing like going out to interview interesting people doing good things.
With apologies to William Shakespeare, the story is the thing.
I like people who produce things, whether it is the best sausage or bread or ceramic crock. Under normal circumstances you can’t preserve a plate of food to pass down to your descendants, but you can love and cherish a piece of handmade art for many years. And we are lucky to have many creative sorts tucked away in our small towns and villages.
It’s one of the things I think about while driving to and from interview appointments. Regular readers know that I’m not simply writing for their entertainment. Those of us in the community-news business carry around this sense of documenting our lives and times.
While visiting Marie Lewis in her pottery studio the other week, I happened to run into Terri Drayer as she was leaving. I have to apologize because I can’t remember her married name and, well, I met her as Terri Drayer when we were children and so she has remained in my mind since 1964.
Terri and I talked of this and that, about a birthday party held at her cousins’ house next door on Water Street. That was probably Doug McAninch’s 10th birthday. She asked me how I come up with story ideas, and I mentioned driving down the road and remembering things.
I am always struck with the way that stories tend to come full circle. I left town at 18 and had a life elsewhere, thousands of memories tucked away in my mind. After a time, the people in those memories became almost legendary figures in a storybook. And then I came back to New Bethlehem eight years ago and everyone stepped from the pages of that book.
So, two former little girls met up in a pottery studio 55 years after a birthday party. Terri stepped out of my mental storybook and became a real person to me again. I plan to go out to Pine Springs Pottery later this week and buy a dish or vase to celebrate the occasion.
While talking to Marie, I finally voiced a half-formed intention of mine. I would like to acquire a piece of pottery from every local potter I meet. And then there are all the creators who work in glass or metal who will provide other physical anchors to this place and time.
And then there will come a time when I leave this world and my poor daughter will have to sort through my things. The plastic food containers and the blessedly few synthetic-fiber clothes will probably end up in a landfill. But all my handmade things will be too beautiful to throw away.
That’s a good thing in more ways than one. Someone else may enjoy them, and the story of the Redbank Valley and beyond in the early 21st century will go on.
There is an awful lot of media attention on “mindfulness” among the chattering class these days. It’s nothing new. Thoughtful folk have been practicing it forever.
In recent years I have developed the habit of only buying useful things to give as Christmas presents. For younger members of my family, I like giving them gifts that will last a long time. It’s a bonus if they are also beautiful.
My grandsons are nearly men now, and one of them is in a serious relationship. Grandma is thinking hard about future wedding presents. She abhors plastic McStuff, so quality handmade items will show up on her shopping list. There is a good chance that something beautiful, useful, durable and locally made will make the cut.
If you are simply at a loss when shopping for that person who seems to have everything, consider something unique made by an actual person with a face you recognize. You can cross one recipient from your list, experience less stress, sleep better and support a local businessperson at the same time.
I sometimes quote Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Successful People” in my column. If I have one guiding principle, it is “Everybody wins, or it’s no deal.”
Supporting local craftspeople seems to fit into that category. And the story continues.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]