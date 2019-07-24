On July 14 President Trump called out criticism bordering on hatred of America by those “viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....” Essentially the President was saying, “Love it or leave it,” an attack originally launched upon rich white kids during the Vietnam war.
However . . .
These tweets were directed at the so-called “Odd Squad,” Democrat Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. A lefty firestorm erupted because these aren’t just your average Congresswomen, they are — Cue angelic choir singing, “oooo, ahhh, oooo” — “WOMEN OF COLOR!”
Yep, everywhere you go, every story you read, you can be sure to be beaten over the head with it. These are four “women of color,” and in case you haven’t caught on, that means they belong to a special caste, those who are non-white, non-Christian and/or non-male. They’re better than you. They must be deferred to. They have a kind of diplomatic immunity. Along with other Democrats they can stereotype and routinely make racist statements –ie stereotyping millions of white people with claims of racism in their DNA, white privilege (could there be a more racist term?), institutional racism, etc. They can label and demonize millions of Americans they’ve never met based solely upon their skin color, yet that’s “identity politics,” not racism. No one is permitted to say anything. You’re certainly not permitted to criticize them, they’re above that and if you do you are a ... racist!
Does this remind anyone of the Rosie O’Donnell situation? Did the President say all American-Somalis, American-Palestinians, or American-Puerto Ricans should go back? Nope, stereotyping is what the Odd Squad and the Democrats do to white Americans. Look up the quotes yourself. The President makes specific insults or attacks about/upon a specific individual(s), then the left conflates that person into all “women” or blacks, homosexuals, Hispanics, etc. It’s ham-handed contrivance.
And what about “go home?” Could Trump have been thinking about this?
Ilhan Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somali in 1982. By 1991 two warlords were destroying the country in their bid for power. Food was used as a weapon and by 1992 over 350,000 Somalis had died. Omar and her family fled to a Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya packed in with over 100,000 others. For years she lived in a tent made of plastic sheeting distributed by the UN. Food is secured behind barbed wire and rationed out.
In an incredible act of generosity, America admitted Omar and her family around 1992. Recently, Rolling Stone asked her first impression of America after the Hell Holes of Somalia and Kenya. Said Omar, “We had a layover in New York. I remember seeing homeless people and panhandlers on the streets. There was trash everywhere, and graffiti.”
So, she didn’t think, “why is all that food out for sale and not behind barbed wire” or “what, we don’t have to live in a tent” or “Indoor plumbing?” Rimersburg Rules doesn’t believe her; we believe she was just like thousands of other Somalis who love America and still can’t believe their luck. But not anymore.
The President isn’t offended by the Odd Squad’s race, he’s offended by their lack of the same gratitude he feels being an American.
This uproar isn’t about the President’s call to “go back,” it’s about the President’s refusal to accept that in today’s America one race favored caste of people can attack another group of people and the country with impunity. You could do that under Clinton, you could do it under Bush, you were encouraged to do it under Obama, but not anymore.
President Trump is a meat-eater and sacred cows make the tastiest burgers, just ask him.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]