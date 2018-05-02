I’ve been thinking of writing about this subject ever since I returned to the area a few years ago. I would like to claim that I coined “the third place,” but that honor really belongs to a features writer at the late great Harrisburg Patriot-News, now known simply as PennLive.com, more than 20 years ago.
The third place is that little luncheonette, diner, restaurant or coffee shop that you find in every town and at most country crossroads. It is a place where you can mingle with the people you only see otherwise at work, school or a public gathering. It may also be the best place to run into high school friends you haven’t seen in 40 years or more.
The third place could well be the family-friendly American equivalent of an English pub, minus the pints of ale and obligatory bulldog drooling in the corner.
What prompted this ah-ha moment in the spring of 2018? Friday night’s visit to EverMoore’s in New Bethlehem. The location is incidental, because the same thing happens at Joe’s and probably Zack’s new site. My apologies to Zack’s for not stopping in, but I’ll drop by soon.
Fans of vintage movies will know exactly what I’m talking about. The third place is where people get up and table-hop, or at least stop and chat for a couple of minutes as they arrive or leave. There is always at least one table, earlier in the day, chronic in nature and occupied by a revolving cast of characters who drift in and out at will.
Last Friday night was a bonanza at EverMoore’s. Our table was beside a couple of my neighbors, Dave and Vicky Allen, who I wave at and smile at whenever we happen to be outside at the same time. On the other side of the room were Arvil and Jane Troup, accompanied by my childhood buddy, Bob, and his wife, Bonnie.
And then, who to my wondering eyes should appear but Dedi Stewart and her family. Dedi spoke up and asked me if I knew her, and it took me a minute to place her. I haven’t seen her in the flesh in years, barring the occasional wave and poke on Facebook, which doesn’t count.
Nearby sat Denny and Cindy Morgan with their granddaughter, Friday night regular fixtures at EverMoore’s as much as the Kerrs and the Troups are. If you don’t see the regulars when you go in, you wonder if something is wrong at their house.
My mother is the best at “counting the house,” a term that comes from the corrections industry. It’s the process of taking note of who is or who is not present. My brother and I are sometimes a bit oblivious, lost in one weighty thought or another, so Mom is our eyes and ears.
It takes someone like Harriet Cressman to come to our table, tap me on the shoulder and provide feedback on the latest week’s Return of the Native. Sam stays at their table and might be thinking about what Milo the dog is up to. I had to include Milo, because he is a South Bethlehem character every bit as famous as Kallie, my brother’s black Lab.
There is the Adams table on most Friday nights. I didn’t catch all their first names, and I’m sorry about that. Would the gentleman who asked me about our Daniel Boone family connection come over to our table sometime so that I can fill you in on the details?
Our world is littered with third places. I’ve been to a few in Rimersburg and Sligo in my travels for the L-V. I’m thinking of making a list and visiting more this summer.
Sweet Delights in Distant and the Widnoon Soft Serve used to be on my weekly circuit of third places a couple of years ago. I’m still working on dropping some extra weight, but an ice cream cone once in a while won’t hurt. Dairy products are good for you, that’s my story and I’m not changing it.
In the other direction lies the Shannon Dell, and I haven’t been there in years. That’s a shame because trips to Brookville usually revolve around various family doctors’ appointments. I think I need to make a special trip to check out their menu in the coming months.
I’ve always had mixed feelings about having my mug shot attached to this column, but I’ve come to realize that people recognize me because of it. I need to start carrying a reporter’s pad in my purse all the time. Everybody has a story, and I don’t want to miss a good one.
It’s funny. You might see newspaper people out and about in public, but we’re not always focused on collecting news. If you see us at a third place somewhere, it might take a minute or three for us to shift gears and chat with you.
I’m pretty approachable, even though I might look surprised when people I don’t know smile at me and strike up a conversation. On the other hand, third places are perfect for that.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
