Dear Gayle,
I have been going through a lot lately and the other night I got drunk. I don’t know why. I said a couple of things on Facebook I shouldn’t have said and I couldn’t undo all of it. Now some people are mad at me. Even though what I said about them is true, I suppose I really shouldn’t have told it. It only made things worse. Why would I do that?
— Chatter
Dear Chatter,
I can tell you only one thing with relative certainty, and that is that you do know why you got drunk. I have only deduction to make my own assumption as to why. I believe the biggest clue is that, while you were drunk you said things that you seem to have wanted out there, but would stop yourself from saying while sober. It is likely that you drank to give yourself permission to release those powerful words. Yes, sometimes words represent the truth, but as you know, not all truths do well to be aired. If this is what you did and why, you have now also given yourself permission to endure the consequences. I hope that your having said your thoughts was worth the fallout.
Dear Gayle,
I have one sister who is always acting like she thinks everybody is out to get her husband. She even says stuff about it in front of him. She’s sure every Miss America is hot for him. When we all eat out, she gets upset if the waitress shows him any attention at all, like asking him what salad dressing he wants. First of all, please believe me and I won’t get into it but, nobody would want her husband. After a while of listening to her go on about paranoid sounding stuff, it gets irritating. How do we get her to let this go or at least stop talking about it in front of us?
— Done Listening
Dear Done,
This is one of those times where I would like to know more. It could be that your sister is really diagnosable per suffering from paranoia or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Have you noticed her expressing seemingly unreasonable thoughts about anything else? It could be that the couple’s relationship thrives on her seeming to be, or really being jealous. In front of you, has your brother-in-law ever tried to get your sister to relax about her ideations? It could be that something occurred that left her with the idea that women really are hot for this guy. He may have planted and watered those seeds himself when they were alone. Does he ever seem to cultivate a sense of poor self esteem in his wife? Perhaps rather than waiting for this annoyance to stop, you could start taking an interest in it by asking your sister questions such as, “When did you first notice that other women were inappropriately attracted to your husband?” A few such inquiries made in a supportive way might reveal more of what is at the root of your sister’s worries.
Dear Gayle,
I have heard that God speaks to people, but does it through things like urges. I get urges sometimes and wonder if it’s God telling me to do something, or just me wanting to do something. Do you know how to tell the difference?
— Listening
Dear Listening,
Many people believe that they receive divine messages as thoughts. In my opinion, the sources for most such thoughts that we would call urges will be hard to assign, but your question made me consider it and I came up with this. If an urge is to do something that would be likely to benefit ourselves the most, it is probably self generated. For instance, if I saw a lovely sweater for sale and I followed an urge to buy it, I would be benefitting the store owner and the sweater manufacturer somewhat, I would benefit those who enjoyed seeing me in the nice garment a little bit, but I myself would benefit the most from feeling well dressed whenever I wore the sweater. Still, it could be argued that God had wanted me to feel more confident, and that being well dressed could aid with that goal so I was directed unaware to see the sweater and given the urge to buy it. If on the other hand, an urge was to do something that would not seem on its surface to be of any direct benefit to ourselves, and may even be something we would find uncomfortable to do, it just might be a divine urge. Following it could lead to something very worth our having done. What I am referring to are urges to do something entirely strange to your routine behavior. (I am assuming you can already tell the difference between that and an urge to do something negative such as to drink more than you should, or to say unkind words to another…) We can never know for sure where following an inner nudge can lead — perhaps even when we do it. You might experience a strong tug to go buy pizza. On the surface, that might seem self serving, yet some little thing you could say to a store clerk or another shopper while there could make a divine-sized difference that you might never realize. Perhaps it works best to treat all urges that are not immediately recognized as negative as being potential life adventures.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]