Yes, we know, we’re racist for calling a Chinese virus ... a Chinese virus.
It’s “xenophobia,” roared Democrat Joe Biden. Such labels are “bigoted,” ranted House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi. “Viruses don’t have nationalities,” squealed Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. “This is racist.”
“It’s no different than the anti Spain-ism this bigoted country displayed during the Spanish Flu or the anti Nile-ism during the West Nile Virus,” Omar concluded.
Okay, we made that last sentence up.
And we digress. It’s helpful to once again point out the shameless fear mongering by the urban media and Democrats in their attempt to weaponize the Wuhan Flu and use it against President Trump. It’s just the gosh darn flu for heaven’s sake!
Then why, you ask, are we closing schools, calling off large events, declaring emergencies and watching the market crash? Because for the most part, cities, schools and large events are controlled by lefty Democrats and lefty Democrats are ... well, hysterical scaredy cats.
Seriously, according to a recent ABC poll, “Among Democrats, 83 percent are concerned about getting coronavirus, including 47 percent who are very concerned, and among Republicans, 56 percent are concerned, including only 15 percent who are very concerned. Only 17 percent of Democrats are not concerned while a larger 44 percent of Republicans are not concerned.”
If you’re elderly, have asthma or another underlying condition, you should be very concerned. Otherwise, let’s clear up the urban media’s disinformation.
Elizabeth Schneider is a 37-year-old Seattle woman who described her experience coming down with the Wuhan Flu to Agence France-Presse. After attending a party, she woke up feeling tired and started experiencing flu-like symptoms three days later. Within hours she developed a headache, a 103 degree fever and body aches. “At that point, I started to shiver uncontrollably, and I was getting the chills and getting tingling in my extremities, so that was a little concerning,” she said. Her doctor told her to rest and drink lots of fluids which she did, along with taking over-the-counter flu medicine. Her fever started going down over the next few days and she recovered. Her conclusion?
“The message is don’t panic. If you think that you have it, you probably do; you should probably get tested. If your symptoms aren’t life-threatening, simply stay at home, medicate with over-the-counter medicines, drink lots of water, get a lot of rest and check out the shows you want to binge-watch.”
But she’s young, what about older folks?
Carl Goldman, 66, caught the Wuhan Flu on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. He started with a cough, exhaustion and a fever. He admits it hits, “hard and fast,” but his other symptoms were “mild.” “I am in my late 60s, and the sickest I’ve ever been was when I had bronchitis several years ago. This has been much easier: no chills, no body aches. I breathe easily, and I don’t have a stuffy nose. My chest feels tight, and I have coughing spells. If I were at home with similar symptoms, I probably would have gone to work as usual.”
But what about the stock market and my 401K!
Thank the urban media. In an attempt to take advantage of the urban media hysteria, investors shorted the market. That means they borrowed millions of shares of stock and promised to return them in a few weeks. Then they sold all their borrowed shares, which makes them cheaper and drives down the market. Once the market’s down, they buy the shares back at a cheaper price, return the shares they borrowed and pocket the difference as profit.
The loser? The one laid off, with screaming kids at home, no retirement fund and no toilet paper.
You.
Want to get even? Then say thanks to the lefty Democrats and the urban media this November when you vote. There’s got to be someone to vote for whom they’d really hate to see re-elected. Hmmm, who could it be?
