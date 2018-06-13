A newspaper generally saves some pages of its publication for opinions, which can include editorials, columns, letters to the editor and editorial cartoons. They are usually clearly marked as opinions. Anything else is supposed to be real news or advertising, unlike something such as Facebook that can and does present some things that are opinions disguised as news.
A newspaper is a business and when it comes down to it, it can decide to print anything it wants to and if you don’t like it, you can get your news from somewhere else. The opinion pages and editorial direction of a newspaper are the most likely example of the guidance of an owner.
In this day of fewer and fewer newspapers and declining print advertising, you might think that a newspaper would think twice about making changes that might lose readers. Some owner may just think that changes will attract new readers to replace the old ones.
I’m not talking about the Leader-Vindicator, but some recent actions by one of the big boys, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. At one time it was one of the most read papers in the region, but that dropped when they decided to abandon physical deliveries to readers outside of Allegheny County.
The Post-Gazette has done an admirable job of developing its presence on the Web with its slide app that is visual and informative. That was also a response to its competitor, the Tribune-Review. The Trib has also had its problems and various editions and home delivery was stopped in some areas. The Pittsburgh edition of the Tribune-Review went “all-digital” after it published its last print edition on Nov. 30, 2016.
No sense in going into much more detail on that as the same type of story has been told throughout the country.
For many years the Trib has been viewed as the conservative newspaper, partially because of its history with Richard Mellon Scaife. They did attempt to concentrate their conservative editorial approach to the opinion section and develop a strong news and sports section.
The Post-Gazette did much the same thing and its opinion pages were left to what most would call more of a liberal approach. The P-G was the Democratic newspaper and the Trib was the Republican one. This is indeed oversimplifying things, but I think it’s accurate. Remember, you’re reading this in a column, so it is an opinion.
Things may be changing. The newly hired P-G editorial director Keith Burris apparently doesn’t like anti-Trump cartoons and killed at least five of the last cartoons submitted by the paper’s editorial cartoonist, Rob Rogers.
According to a June 2 article by WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station: “Rogers routinely posts his cartoons on Twitter and Facebook, but none of the work he posted last week appeared in the Post-Gazette. The most recent cartoon the paper posted online is dated May 23; it was also published in the May 24th print edition. Some of the cartoons Rogers has posted since mocked President Donald Trump — with whom publisher John Robinson Block was photographed during the 2016 election. Others, like the cartoon referring to Barr, did not refer to the president.”
Burris also worked for the P-G sister paper, the Toledo Blade, and he is credited with an editorial that also appeared in the P-G. “Reason as Racism,” that defended President Donald Trump from charges of racism on Martin Luther King Day.
As I said earlier, opinion pages are opinions and you might not agree with everything. It will be interesting to see if this approach will attract new readers or lose regulars.
Editorials are one thing in a paper and take a real commitment to even read them. A good editorial cartoon is another matter because it takes but a glance and the opinion is presented. It can catch everyone’s attention.
At this point, maybe we need more and more editorial cartoons to help us get through all of this.
