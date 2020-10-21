There’s something about a rainy Monday morning that gets you thinking about the good old days that actually were good. A random comment by Aly Delp of exploreclarion.com last night made me think of a book I read while attending Mahoning Township elementary school in the mid-1960s. I fell down another rabbit hole as a result.
Once I finish writing this week’s column, I’m going to go looking online for “Time of the Tomahawk,” the tale of a teenage boy captured by the Abenaki tribe shortly before Pontiac’s Rebellion in 1763. The action is set in western Pennsylvania and covers an attack on Fort Pitt.
I must have read it in 1966 or 1967, and that marked the beginning of my devotion to our area’s history. Until that time, my dad’s storytelling revolved around ancient Greece and Rome. I noticed a change in direction after he found me reading “Time of the Tomahawk.”
That’s when he told us about the local lads who had worked as extras in the 1947 Gary Cooper film, “Unconquered.” It had just run as KDKA’s Sunday afternoon movie, hosted by the inimitable Rege Cordic.
A few years ago, I wrote a column about those area teenage boys who stood in as Native Americans. For a time, I tried tracking down one or two of them who are still alive. The trail has grown cold and I have little hope of picking it up again.
But I still search for and watch the movie on YouTube a couple times a year. And now I need to find “Time of the Tomahawk” for the same reason. They represent a more normal and comforting time.
I don’t really go shopping in a store for anything other than groceries these days, but I find myself checking out Fryburg Old Treasures Depot’s offerings on Facebook all the time. I lust in my heart for old bottles and kitchen implements, but I think I’ve finally reached my second childhood.
Toys and bakeware from the ‘60s set me drooling for some reason. Like a lot of Boomers, I scorned the old-timey things when I was in my 20s and 30s. Hit your magic Big 65 and they are suddenly pearls of great price.
I shake my head when I get a craving for an Etch-a-Sketch, real wooden Tinker Toys or an Easy-Bake oven. Some of us kid around about making a blanket fort and spending the day inside reading. For some reason, this may not be a joke entirely.
We of the Boomer Generation are going to make an interesting population inside a long-term care facility one of these years.
“What? Watching the ‘Price is Right’ in the TV lounge again? Thanks, we’re good with the blanket fort and, by the way, could you turn out the lights on your way out?”
Hiding under a blanket while making faces in the glare of a flashlight will to be a lot scarier than it used to be, though. It’s the wrinkles and age spots, you know.
Me, I want to lay my hands on some laundry bluing so that I can make my own space rocks. One of our friends received a commercial kit for making them when we were kids and I have been unbecomingly envious ever since.
It was a great day when I discovered the freebie recipe online recently. It amounts to dumping together common household chemicals with a bit of food coloring and waiting a couple days. The upside is, there isn’t enough excitement involved to raise your blood pressure too much.
There’s a website that is an absolute gold mine of familiar toys of yore, OldTimeCandy.com, if you need to scratch your second-childhood itch. You will find balsa-wood gliders, punch balls, a set of jacks made of real metal, metal die-cast cars, metal kazoos, the original (and hopefully insanely toxic) Silly Putty and similar goodies.
Tell your children that you’re buying all this stuff for your grandkids. Otherwise, they’re going to worry about you and you’ll become a nursing home guest before you’re ready.
Or you can play it safe and just buy a bunch of elderly books with torn dust jackets.
“I’m a collector.”
Stand up straight, look them in the eye and say it with a straight face. Nobody will know that you’re really still five years old in your head and are reliving the experience.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]