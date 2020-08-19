In a year in which we’ve suddenly developed a habit of making enemies of friends and alienating our family members, there are actually things more important than who we are going to vote for in the upcoming presidential election. This summer’s drought and the derecho in the grain-growing areas of the Midwest last week are two of them. You cannot argue if you haven’t eaten.
In these past several months, I could be accused of being a prophet of doom, but that is only by people who do not know me at all. I’m an optimist in general and believe that most situations tend to turn out semi-okay. All the same, I would not feel right if I did not point out looming problems to those around me.
I haven’t heard from any grain producers in our coverage area, but the second cutting of hay was pretty shabby. If we get some rain in a timely manner, the third cutting might be decent. The only way that you might notice the drought may be in rising meat prices and spot shortages worse than those caused by the pandemic this year.
A friend from an online forum airily proclaimed that the ruined corn crops in Iowa can be salvaged by making silage from them. That will help feed some beef cattle, but it will not do much for humans in the long run.
Other than corn on the cob, canned or frozen corn or cornmeal, you probably don’t give those golden kernels much thought. But corn products appear in some surprising places. We will probably see rising prices and shortages in unexpected ways.
I just read the label on a heroic-size container of pretzels a minute ago. The third listed ingredient is vegetable oil, which is nearly always corn oil in the U.S. It makes an appearance in all kinds of processed foods that we rely on every day.
Hand sanitizer became a household necessity, even something of a mania, a few months ago. Alcohol-based, guess where the main ingredient comes from? Fermented corn products.
How about that ethanol-laced gasoline that we automotive purists complain about? Yes, that despicable ingredient comes from processed corn, too.
Most of the meat in a supermarket refrigerated case was fed on corn. Grass-fed beef is in limited supply even in good times. Expect to shell out more for that tenderloin no matter where you shop.
Even if you turn to dairy products to make up for smaller beef supplies, those are going to be more expensive because, well, dairy cows eat corn, too. Poultry and eggs? It is the same story.
I should also add that the U.S. has been selling corn to the Chinese because of floods and droughts this year. China had been buying a lot of corn and soybeans from South America, but the pandemic is affecting those countries even more than the U.S.
That doesn’t help our local concerns at all, but you cannot just let people starve. Hungry people can become desperate and do unexpected things, not a good state of affairs in a world teetering on the brink of bad things. Feeding people is not only Christian charity but also enlightened self-interest.
I don’t know. There are some people who think that preparing for hard times shows a lack of faith. On the other hand, we all should have heard the Bible stories about Joseph’s dream of fat and lean cattle, of the wise and foolish virgins, of Lemuel’s praise of good women in Psalms.
But what about the lilies of the field and the spiders spinning their webs that Jesus spoke of? Well, we are not supposed to worry excessively about daily concerns, but I bet you anything that those lilies are storing winter food in their bulbs. And I wouldn’t trust a skinny spider, either.
Today, and every day, there is room for faith, science and reason to exist at the same time. They are all tools in the same tool shed. We are weaker and somehow lesser if we rely on one and discard the others.
