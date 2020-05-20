Our relationship with food is front and center during this hard time that we’re going through. A lot of us are making the effort to promote our area restaurants’ takeout and delivery services because they provide more than calories and taste. There is comfort and a small sense of normality in every spoonful.
We have seen product shortages in the past two months, all the more shocking because America has been a land of plenty for most of us Baby Boomers, our kids and our grandchildren. A few weeks ago, not being able to find a simple loaf of sliced bread was quite a slap in the face.
Shortages are going to be with us for some time until we find a way to corral this coronavirus. Our food distribution system is going to catch up eventually, but we might find ourselves dealing with improbabilities.
Those of us with an odd sense of humor make jokes about every day being like lunchtime in a 1960s’ elementary-school cafeteria. Canned corn with pizza? A hamburger served with canned peas?
Surprisingly, I would be good with those combinations in a pinch. I can even eat shepherd’s pie now, a major triumph for a former first-grader who wouldn’t touch it because it reminded her of the wolves in Mighty Mouse cartoons.
Lucille Sayers probably never suspected what a little weirdo she had sitting in her classroom. I had to mention that story because it might make her laugh.
Good food and a good laugh. Either one of those will give you a sense of control over what is happening to you. Put them together and you can’t help feeling a little better about the state of the world.
Regular readers know that I collect snippets of my mom’s stories of growing up during the Depression. They get woven into the material of my daily journal along with nuggets about the London Blitz and the Middle Ages. It’s an odd tangle, but it might come out as a decent story some day.
But there is one little thread from our own day that I hope doesn’t find its way into the story-cloth. That would be a certain meanspiritedness that you’ll catch a whiff of some days, that there must be something slack and unworthy in people who need to pick up cheap or free food in order to eat.
That’s what you call a first-world attitude, gentle readers.
Writers’ brains travel to some strange territory at times. I once asked myself what I considered to be the worst situation I could ever be in. The answer was “being the mother of a small child in the middle of an African famine.”
There were young mothers in America who were very nearly in that very situation during the Dust Bowl of the ‘30s. There’s a haunting Life magazine photo of a young woman in her late 20s, her hand held to her prematurely old face. She had just sold her car’s tires so she could buy food for her five or six children.
Nobody should be in that position in 21st century America. I suspect there might be people facing something similar even though we have reopened our economy a little. We have the resources to prevent it.
SNAP benefits might not be enough to feed a family because of the way eligibility is calculated. Food banks are struggling to make up the shortfall, but they are doing a heroic job anyway. Farmers’ markets and roadside stands offer good food, cheap, but even their low prices might be too much for the struggling.
A few weeks ago, I began urging people to plant a garden, any garden, wherever they could. Most of us won’t be able to feed ourselves and our families for a year from our backyards, but every little bit helps. Every leaf of lettuce and ear of corn takes the pressure off the wider food distribution network.
And it might help feed your neighbor.
You may remember a story I wrote back in 2014, the one about the 103rd Pennsylvania Volunteers from our area who survived Andersonville Prison. One of those men, renowned gunsmith Levi Shreckengost, was still alive during the Depression and kept a very productive apiary well into his 90s.
A sidenote in his unwritten biography would say that he gave a hungry young woman all the honey she could eat, maybe supplemented with fruit from his orchard. He probably saved her life.
That’s the story I think about when I poke a hole in the dirt and plant a squash seed. So, I plant another one.
But my neighbors will be relieved to know that I’m not growing zucchini this year. With all this social distancing going on, you can’t just sneak a bag of them into the back seat of an unlocked car.
I make a practice of not giving people stuff I wouldn’t eat myself. There’s nothing loving about abandoning an overgrown zucchini on somebody’s doorstep. Besides, most people are at home and will know who did it.
Busted.
