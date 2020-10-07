I don’t have cabin fever exactly, but I’m willing to take a short road trip at the drop of a hat these days. I justify it by saying that I’m only doing it for the benefit of L-V readers. The folks between the Punxsy Road and Mahoning Dam have been blessed by my presence a lot lately.
It’s part of my continuing education, you see. When I was a kid, my dad and grandfather tended to take the shortest route to get anywhere, and I missed seeing the sights along the way. In the past two or three years, I’ve been places I’d only heard of in myth and legend.
This past weekend, I drove over to Smicksburg to cover their fall festival. It wasn’t one of those long and leisurely afternoon rambles that I like, no thanks to the pandemic, but it was enough to clear the cobwebs from my head.
There was one farmhouse along the way that caught my interest. I’ve probably driven past it a few dozen times in the past two years but never noticed it. Fortunately, I was behind a slow pickup truck and had a chance to look at the countryside.
Built into a hillside, the main entrance was level with the lane leading to the barn and outbuildings. The basement wasn’t a low and creepy place but rather the real first floor of the house. Half nestled into the hillside, the entrance opened out onto a sloping backyard with access to nearby fields.
I didn’t stop and ask to see the interior. That’s kind of rude even in normal times and 2020 is anything but. Still, I’d bet good money that that basement level used to be the place where milk cans were kept and butter was made.
I would bet that there’s an old well or spring that used to flow through a trough down there. Stone walls and running water would keep dairy products and other perishables fresh, a refrigerator before there was such a thing.
I think about stuff like this at odd times. I remember having a conversation with Brenda Shilling one night about old-time recipes instructing the cook to place her pudding or cheesecake in a cool place until dinnertime. Even in the 1920s, ice boxes were rare in rural households and a basement with a spring trough would have been common.
That’s all quaint and picturesque, but I still think that these are the good old days.
Still, there was an air of calm hard work about that farm. No matter who goes to the hospital in a distant city because he finally caught COVID-19, the cows still need to be milked and fed.
You can’t get much more real and necessary than that.
Amid all the brouhaha of the 24/7 news cycle, real people are living their very real lives. Drama may come in the form of a sick cow or a farmer with a bad type of cancer. But the cows still need to be milked and the crops harvested between chemo treatments.
Now that there are a few coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, folks have stopped losing their minds over face masks so much and started arguing about who should receive a vaccination first. Long lists of priorities started appearing the other day, and farmers weren’t even listed.
Nor were truck drivers, convenience and grocery store clerks or snowplow drivers. What would we do without the people who keep us fed, who repair our heating systems and appliances, who put up with our insanity when there is no toilet paper on the shelves?
We can argue about Black Lives Matter, civil unrest, hidden tax returns and on the evening news until we are blue in the face. It doesn’t do our essential neighbors a bit of good. And they’re usually too busy to argue about tomfoolery anyway.
When mass vaccinations are possible, I think we need to make sure that our farmers and other agricultural workers are near the top of the list. Otherwise, our health care workers and emergency responders aren’t going to have anything to eat, not to mention the rest of us.
We have already seen what has happened to the meat supply after several packing plants were shut down because of the virus. There are spot shortages of other foods, too. Agricultural workers are not immune, either.
There seem to be just so many numbers scarcely worth a thought after their dubious five minutes of fame on national television. They’re just low-level workers who can be replaced easily right? Wrong.
I’m not comfortable with the idea of putting down a head of beef and butchering the carcass by myself. I could probably manage to milk a cow by hand, but neither the beastie nor I would be happy about it. I’d rather let the professionals do it.
Let’s move the farmers and ag workers up the worthiness scale and make sure they get the protection they need.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]