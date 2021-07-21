On June 24, 2021 General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave testimony before Congress that was not only disgraceful in the eyes of veterans, but also ignorant. Moreover, Milley came perilously close to violating his oath by coming perilously close to calling the Constitution he took an oath to defend racist.
Milley said, and Rimersburg Rules checked the audio first, quote, “...with African Americans that were three-quarters of a human being when this country was formed.”
Milley’s repeating a Marxist, Critical Race Theory lie.
Milley not only took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution,” he also swore to “bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” Steve Bannon says Milley’s been “found,” and others imply he’s looking to burnish his post retirement woke think tank and woke corporate board prospects. Keep in mind, Milley went to Princeton and Columbia, not West Point, and they shove a lot of BS between your ears there. Let’s call it ignorance and give him the benefit of the doubt.
The U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 2.3: “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.”
Blacks were NOT categorized as less than a person in our Constitution, they were “other persons” who were not free, which is exactly what they were. Remember, “Unending criticism based upon lies, exaggerations and distortions is the point of critical race theory.”
Eighty percent of the founders and framers hated slavery and the ones who owned slaves hated their addiction to slavery with a passion only a heroin or meth addict can understand. Nevertheless, they knew they couldn’t free themselves and the slaves at the same time, so they temporarily tolerated one evil in order to destroy a second evil.
Once the first evil was at least defeated, they turned to the next, slavery. They didn’t want to kill 600,000 Americans in a civil war, so they rigged the Constitution to suffocate slavery without war. It would have worked too, but the Democrats hated our Constitution because it enshrined freedom, suppressed racism and protected liberty, which inhibited their racism and ability to exploit people with different skin color, so they were willing to risk civil war to repeal it which, um, kind of sounds like today in a different shade, eh?
Rules won’t look up original population and representation numbers because a simple math example will suffice.
If Georgia has a million slaves and you get one congressman for every 100,000 people, Georgia gets 10 Congressmen and 10 electoral votes for President.
Following along General Milley? Okay, here’s the tricky part, sir.
But if Georgia has a million slaves, you get one congressman for every 100,000 people, but slaves only count as 3/5 of a person, then Georgia only gets six Congressmen, not 10, and six electoral votes for President, not 10. Now project that out for each of the slave states which had 40 percent fewer Congressmen and 40 percent fewer electoral votes.
Congress is the place were representatives go and vote on things like whether or not to keep slavery, and the President is the one who enforces laws about things like ... slavery. Slave States were thus 40 percent less capable of protecting and prolonging slavery because of our brilliant Framers and amazing Constitution.
In my day, every high school student knew this; today our senior military leaders do not. Every officer in the military should be required to take the Hillsdale online courses covering the Constitution they are sworn to defend and U.S. History because it’s clear many at the top do not understand either.
