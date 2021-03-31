Dear Gayle,
My wife hits me. In the arm. She even does this in front of other people. The other day, we had friends over and my wife hit me. I hadn’t been saying anything, she just does it. The woman asked her why she hit me. My wife said, “Oh, that? That doesn’t hurt him. He’s a man. He didn’t even feel that.” Then she hit me again and asked me, “Did that hurt you?” I didn’t say anything. The woman said, “It did too hurt him, and you shouldn’t do it.” My wife ignored her, but didn’t hit me in front of her anymore. I’m afraid it could get worse now because of what the friend said. Should I just ignore it and wait for her to just get tired of doing it? Don’t ask me to say anything to her, I’m just not good with words.
— Punched Up
Dear Up,
You have instructed me to not do the very thing I believe you need to do. I see no way out of this if you do not speak up, although you communicate well by writing, so you might consider letting her know in that way that you have had enough of being hit. I have to wonder who it was who convinced her that men do not feel pain in the same ways as women do. I wonder how old she was when she first started believing that to be true. Whatever the root of this behavior, it should stop. You did not mention if you have any children who might have been witnessing this abuse, but if you do, it is time to stop training them to act in violent ways, even when violence is not the intention behind the act. At its core, hitting another shows a lack of respect for the one being hit. Not speaking up about it shows a lack of respect for ourselves.
Dear Gayle,
I just got fired from a new job I loved at the front desk at an office. They told me it was because I was almost always late for work. They said I’d been late 28 out of the last 30 working days since starting the job. I didn’t argue about that because I know I’m usually about two minutes late every day, but two minutes! Who fires somebody over two minutes? I thought they liked me, but if they’re that ready to let me go over two minutes, I guess they didn’t like me as much as I thought. It just seems like a petty excuse to get rid of me. Don’t you agree?
— Fired
Dear Fired,
Two minutes can be a very long time, depending on what is happening. I probably see it best from their point of view when I do the math. You had thirty working days with this firm, and you were late for all but two — the first two would be my guess. Twenty-eight days times two minutes per day is 56 minutes. That is nearly an hour. Assuming that you were being paid an hourly wage, had you worked for only two more days while continuing your pattern of showing up late, you would have been paid for one hour during which you were not there. Not too many businesses want to pay their workers to not be there. Also, if you were to be at the front desk, who worked your job until you arrived? Someone who was not too happy about it, no doubt. I am sorry you lost your job, but I also hope that you will not be repeating your tardiness habit in the future. I am siding with your employer on this one.
Dear Readers,
I enjoy shopping in thrift stores, so when a friend invited me to tag along to one recently, I did. While there, I overheard a conversation between a young couple one aisle over. The young man playfully tried to make up a game with his partner, inviting her to agree that they would each select a complete outfit for the other one, and then would go out together in those outfits. She did not jump on board with his fun idea. I asked if they minded if I commented on it, and they openly welcomed me. I told them that my first thought when I heard the game plan was, “Okay, I’ll feed you a piece of this cake and you feed me one at the same time in front of all these wedding guests…” We all laughed at the thought of the outfits being as embarrassingly bizarre as a pair of frosting-smeared faces. The take-away for me from this encounter was that people do seem to be trying to do things that keep life interesting during this difficult time. It was refreshing to find that — even in a thrift store. I hope that you, too, are finding creative ways to keep life in your life. Stay safe.
