Dear Gayle,
My husband has been inviting his coworkers to come along on most of our times going out together. He is friends with these people and they are nice, but it would be nice too to just be together the two of us at times. I’m sure none of these people know that they are intruding on what I had hoped would be like a date with my husband, but that’s what they’re doing. When I have tried explaining this to my husband, he just tells me I’m being silly because we spend a lot of time together at home already. He just doesn’t get it that spending time here isn’t the same as spending time together out doing something. How do I get him to get that?
— Wife in a Crowd
Dear Wife,
Your letter raises questions for me. Was he always like this? How long have you been married? Have you been having any relationship problems? While it would be tempting for me to give knee-jerk responses, I do not know enough to feel comfortable opening cans of worms with you, so instead, I will suggest that you engineer an activity for the two of you for which it is clear that it is an outing intended for only two. Even state this to him just in case it is not as clear cut as you might think. If he then balks at spending together time with you, you can assume that, in his mind, at least, there is a problem. See if he would be willing to attend a session with a marital counselor with you. Good luck.
Dear Gayle,
My widowed mother is getting dementia, but what is even worse is that her personality is changing. She used to be a caring and loving person everyone wanted to be around, but now she is more critical and negative about everything and everyone. As her children, my sisters and I love her and still want to help her and care for her, but that is getting so much harder all the time because of her constant negativity. I’m to the point where I dread it when it’s my day to go over and help. Lately it’s been getting worse because she’s been thinking everyone’s against her and out to get her. I tell her the neighbors aren’t trying to hurt her, but if she can’t find where she’s put something, she says that people are stealing from her and she wants me to call the police. We’re probably not the only people going through something like this, but it’s pulling me into depression and I need to find out how to handle it soon. Any ideas?
— Mrs. Hyde’s
Daughter
Dear Daughter,
You are correct about you and your sisters not being the only ones going through something such as this. It is a sad truth that it is a common affliction found among families as people age, common enough that there have been many books written about caregiving that may have ideas and advice that would be of use to you and your sisters. Such books can be found in libraries and bookstores, but your local Area Agency on Aging, (AAA), may be able to direct you to the publications most relevant to the particular issues being experienced by your family. You may want to explore these options. Please know that when caregiving roles are reversed, there can be a form of grieving that comes with that change. While we have not lost the physical beings still in front of us, we have lost the persons that they were before this dreaded state of existence took over. Be sure to get healthy supports in place for your mother’s caregiving group. In a way, you have a start on this simply because you have your involved sisters. Going through this is harder still for those who are the sole provider of care for their loved one. Still, because you are all caring for the same woman, it would be healthier for you to be able to get together with others who are going through something similar in order to widen your perspectives on it and to have a better chance to learn of support options. Again, ask AAA what is available to you as you thread through this time-of-life event. Do not overlook that your mother might benefit from care by a geriatric specialist who could recommend pharmaceutical care options. All the best.
Dear Readers,
While up north in Warren and dining out with friends recently, I met a waitress enthusiastic about her job, and we began to share. Abbie is a college student about to become a teacher. I believe that she will do well. When I mentioned this column, she told me that she and her classmates had been made aware of it in class by her English professor who then assigned the class to write advice columns as a writing exercise. I would enjoy meeting such a classroom of people and perhaps even sharing some of their work with you in the future, should that become possible.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]