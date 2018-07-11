America’s at a tipping point and the Democrats are the ones doing the tipping.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s proposed “Keep Families Together Act” prohibits law enforcement from separating a child from their “parent,” within 100 miles of the border. Since the Flores consent decree says we must release the children, the “parent” and child would be released into the United States. Any illegal who brings along a child gets a free entry.
That effectively open borders and every Senate Democrat, including Pennsylvania’s own Bob Casey, has signed on as a cosponsor.
But that’s not enough. Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) announced Monday that he will introduce a bill to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He is supported by Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 ranking Democrat in the Senate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, all considered Democratic front-runners for President, and the list of Democrats keeps growing
“You know ICE, these are the guys that go in and take MS-13, and they take them out because they’re much tougher than MS-13, like by a factor of 10,” President Trump said. “You get rid of ICE, you’re going to have a country that you’re going to be afraid to walk out of your house.”
Remember, the Democrats don’t want you to have a gun to defend yourself either, so the President’s wrong. You’ll be afraid to stay in your house or go to school. Of course Rimersburg Rules is exaggerating. And a racist. Just like the Washington Post.
In “’A ticking time bomb’: MS-13 threatens a middle school, warn teachers, parents, students,” we learn what the future may hold.
The Post describes the impact of the wave of 200,000 unaccompanied illegal alien teens, 5,000 of who ended up in Maryland’s William Wirt Middle School since 2012. More than two dozen teachers, parents and students were interviewed, but not identified because they were afraid they’d be targeted by MS-13 or lose their jobs. For telling the truth.
The illegals have essentially taken over the school. Fights are staged in the bathrooms, in between the drug deals. Students are threatened or beaten. Some are killed or disappear. Teachers are threatened or sexually harassed. Two teachers said they are worried gang members have identified their cars and could follow them home. Emergency staff meetings are called to attempt to stop a “race war” from breaking out between the illegals and American black kids.
“Teachers feel threatened but aren’t backed up. Students feel threatened but aren’t protected,” one educator said. “The school is a ticking time bomb.”
In a highly recommended article available online — search “Victor Davis Hanson, Two Californias” — Hanson describes what has happened to his Fresno County community as a result of the illegal alien invasion. It’s now an “area of abject poverty and almost no ethnic diversity ... there are now countless inland communities that have become near-apartheid societies, where Spanish is the first language, the schools are not at all diverse.”
Government officials don’t stray outside of the big city enclaves. These are fragments of what Hanson describes, “Roads turning to rubble ... rural trailer-house compounds no different from what I have seen in the Third World ... a Caribbean look to the junked cars, electric wires crisscrossing ... pit bulls unleashed, and geese, goats, and chickens roaming around the yards ... (Democrat controlled California) regulations, none of that applies out here ... which are becoming feral, trash piles are commonplace out here — composed of everything from half-empty paint cans and children’s plastic toys to diapers and moldy food.
”I have never seen a rural sheriff cite a litterer, or witnessed state EPA workers cleaning up these unauthorized wastelands.
”In my home town, Mexican flag decals on car windows are far more common than their American counterparts.”
This November, it’s either America First, or America ... not anymore.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
