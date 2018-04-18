Ma Nature is still trying to make up her mind. One day it looks like winter, the next something like late spring. While her indecision affects us all, I think about our student athletes out there in miserable conditions.
I don’t have any younger Native family members living in this area, other than Kaden and Eiley McGregor who were Union-area athletes a few years ago. My daughter and her family live near Cambridge Springs, and the two younger boys play every high school sport known to Western civilization. That means that they are out shivering and freezing right along with our local kids.
You have to admire those young people and their passion for a sport. Wind, rain, sleet, snow and unseasonable heat may be uncomfortable, but that is merely background noise to the kids. The game is the thing.
My daughter ran on the State College cross-country and spring track teams back in the ‘90s. The weather was no more cooperative then. If you remember, we had some truly stupendous winters in that decade.
Young athletes feel the cold and heat like the rest of us, but they seem to shake off the discomfort more easily. Parents and grandparents, shivering and dripping beneath their rain gear and umbrellas, tend to shake their heads.
“I don’t get it.”
Baseball, football, basketball: understanding the scoring system is a piece of cake. But with cross-country, there is some kind of weird formula in which the three fastest runners are winners, to a degree. After that, the runners behind them can displace slower competitors and boost the team’s score.
I lost track after a while and settled for giving thanks that other people were handling the calculators. I had to take statistics and calculus in college, but I was still flummoxed by cross-country scoring. There may have been voodoo rituals and dart boards involved.
But I still miss those days, now more than 20 years in the past. In my weirder and more nostalgic moments, I even miss trying to remove mud stains from white socks and sweat pants.
Mud stains were a major “thing” for me. The other girls on my daughter’s team were enchanted by the idea of someone laboring to keep socks sparkling white, even on the soles. Ground-in brown marks were a symbol of virtue or something.
Spring always means mud. You don’t have to look far to find it in our area, but in State College everything tends to be paved and manicured. The cross-country girls searched a bit and found a sliver of cornfield just outside the borough limit that was perfect for wallowing.
They didn’t get down and dirty, rolling in the mud. They just trotted through it for the resistance it offered, and for the opportunity to thumb their noses at society’s expectations.
Young girls still had something of the pink-and-gold princess about them, or were supposed to. Even the kids who flirted with the type of grunge associated with Nirvana and the Cure exuded a well-scrubbed coolness.
Young female athletes try to blend in just as most teens do, but there is something that sets them apart in a way. They don’t mind getting dirty, if only for a little while.
Which is all well and good, but my own pink-and-gold princess tended to wear her white sweat pants on mud-run days for some reason. I never had the heart to scold her about it, because that look of joy on her face told me all that I needed to know.
“I like running in mud, Mom. It makes me feel rugged.”
All righty, then. I think that qualifies as a major “fail” for societal pressures.
A good pre-soaking, a squirt of a stain treatment and a long session in the washer usually did the trick. But the white sweats and socks always needed replacing on a regular basis, along with her racing spikes.
Running shoes became an obsession for both of us. My daughter pretty much knew what she wanted and needed, but whenever the latest issue of “Runner’s World” arrived, I swooped on it.
You know how it is, this alien territory that your child is visiting. You want to know what is good and what is bad, how to make sure she has the right gear to avoid injury.
In the same vein, her coach gave the parents a little talk one time. Maybe he gave it every year, but once was enough to get the message across.
Young female runners, gymnasts and ballet dancers are at risk for eating disorders. One day, our bathroom scale disappeared into the depths of our storage cubicle and never came out again. I haven’t had one since.
Any former wrestlers who might be reading this week’s column can relate. An obsession with weight needs to have its limits.
You see what happens when Ma Nature goes into a sulk and won’t let the sun shine on a Monday morning? The Native gets all misty-eyed and philosophical, and her readers suffer for it. On the other hand, I sometimes sound a tad anti-athletics in this space.
I’m not. There’s a time and place for everything, including grass- and mud-stained clothing.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
