Not usually a big one for decorating, this year I was presented with the opportunity to really “deck the halls” in my office at The Leader-Vindicator. There were decorations in the closet that they used every year, plus all the decorations that they were not able to use in their display at the park. No sense in letting the hulking Christmas decorations languish unseen in the back garage, so I dragged what I could up front to brighten things up, and did they ever. Once I added the three six-foot red bows and the star of the east with twenty feet of white lights attached to it, I knew I was going to have to step up my game and work hard to fill the space.
In the theater, directors tell you to use your space when you are acting and don’t root yourself in the center of the stage or hug one side. I applied the same principle when it came to decorating my office. The long walls just seemed to slurp up the decorations and continue to demand more. It was as though they would taunt me saying “missed a spot” to which I would respond by plastering them with more bows, garlands, cards or dummy packages. At last, the space seemed satisfied with the load of decorations I heaped upon it and I was able to return to my daily tasks amid a symphony of lights and bows.
What did I learn from the decorating experience? I learned that tacks and twist ties are your best friends, but there are some instances when sturdy string or mounting putty needs to step in. Be careful about the string though, because strings tend to shred and tangle. Scotch Tape can be useful depending on the surface and a few drops of clear Elmer’s Glue here and there can help strengthen and repair Christmas ornaments.
I learned that it is easy to weave garlands around the little lights when the string is already hung on the wall and I was thrilled to learn that the ends of the plugs on Christmas lights are wired to plug in multiple strings of lights one on top of another. Useful knowledge for me since I like lots and lots of bright lights on my Christmas trees — multi-colored lights only. My trees are the living definition of a tree “ablaze with lights.” My mom and I have this argument every year. In my opinion, a Christmas tree can never have too many strings of lights.
Some large gift tags look like Christmas ornaments, so my office tree is covered with them and you can hardly tell the difference between them and real ornaments. I also had the idea of putting a string on shiny Christmas bows and hanging them as ornaments, but settled for nestling them among the branches this year. Ribbons, bows and name tags are some inexpensive options for decorating on a budget.
Now for the final touches — dummy presents on the walls and under the tree. Something light enough to stay on the walls would have to be made of paper or cardboard. I got the idea of wrapping my junk mail and putting it to work. Also, some clean trash like empty Kleenex boxes, empty Christmas card boxes, plastic wrappers etc. Dismantle a large cardboard box and wrap the pieces individually. Something as useless as trash can be employed in the holiday cheer effort.
My office looks like an overdone Christmas card. Actually, it could pose for multiple Christmas cards. Each wall has its own theme.
Speaking of decorations, many people might consider trains and dollhouse miniatures to be a part of their holiday décor, but they can be a rewarding, year-round hobby that fills your life with endless creative possibilities.
A simple wave of the magic wand and real life Christmas scenes are reduced to a miniature scale, small enough for a doll to participate in the festivities.
Like any other art form, the dollhouse miniature world reflects life in the real world. The diminutive rooms allow us a bird’s eye perspective of the holiday season. It is as though everything freezes for a moment in time. We regard the scenes as paintings of still life, turning that one frame in time into multiple minutes as we savor the favorite Christmas moment we have created in miniature.
The art of rooms in miniature can be as simple as a single cardboard box with cardboard and paper furnishings or as grand as a custom made dollhouse completely decorated for the holidays. Dollhouses and room boxes are very versatile and can be made in any shape or size, out of almost any material. From a child’s plaything to a museum quality display piece, dollhouse miniatures are accessible to young and old, rich and poor alike.
I am biased in their favor, because my brother and I have been devotees of the miniature world ever since we received our first Playmobils for Christmas back in 1990. Every miniature creator and collector has their own specialty and style that ranges from crafting miniatures out of plastic bottles, gum wrappers and cardboard to meticulously made works of fine art as ornate as any real-life furniture can be.
You choose your place on the creative spectrum. I fall squarely in the middle, combining the child’s toy element of basic functional doll furniture with some of the finer pieces that would appeal to artisans and the adult collector. In my dollhouses anything goes to set the stage (scene). The writer in me is more interested in the stories the rooms and the doll have to tell than the quality of their furniture. My brother tends to be higher on the fine art and craftsmanship scale than I, but he can transform ordinary cardboard boxes into grand halls.
This column strives to be entertaining, humorous, inspirational, educational and optimistic. My passion for the arts heavily influences my perspective on life, so you will see my topics range from theater, film, history, art, music, miniatures, music, writing, literature, business, education, crafts, Christianity and more. I am a curious person and I like to learn and understand everything. If you are someone who enjoys the arts and likes to philosophize about life, then my column is for you.
Life has been a whirlwind for me since I started working for The Leader-Vindicator on Sept. 16. For several years now I have been praying for direction in life. I probably wished for it for the last couple of Christmases and birthdays, so I got my wish early this year and starting this column is just like icing on the cake. I am looking forward to the year 2020 with confidence and optimism. Future, here I come!