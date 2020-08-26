I’m getting tired of all my old familiar recipes, even the ones using lots of fresh garden vegetables. Fortunately, friends can often give us a little inspiration, especially if you are part of an online community. Last night, a British archaeologist came to the rescue with a family recipe.
His mother was born to a British couple in India and lived there most of her life. Eventually, she was “sent home” and settled down with a nice Englishman, giving birth to my friend sometime about 1950.
He shared his recipe for chicken curry again yesterday and that’s what I decided to make for dinner. I didn’t have all the specific ingredients, but it is the kind of recipe that lends itself to substitutions. You can tailor it to fit your circumstances.
If Indian cooking seems weird and exotic to you, this dish is a lot like chicken cacciatore. The flavor is different, but the concept is the same.
Why am I writing this long-winded description? Because we’re all having to think outside the box these days. Borrowing ideas from other countries is not the worst thing we can do.
The Indians did it. The curry recipe includes New World ingredients such as potatoes, tomatoes and bell peppers. It makes a nice change from pasta with red sauce and yet more pasta with red sauce.
This isn’t the first time that the human race has had to deal with big upheavals. In the grander scheme of things, our current pandemic is simply a mild annoyance unless you catch it and get very sick.
“Your attitude determines your altitude.”
I can’t remember which high school teacher had that posted on a bulletin board, but it reminds me of something that Frank Jacklin or Mary Conrad would share. It’s those little things that pop into my mind at odd times and motivate me to be a better person.
We are all in a state of chronic kvetching these days, complaining about social restrictions, masks and the presidential race. From where I sit, it only riles people up and spoils their digestion. I would rather eat in peace and enjoy my metaphorical meal.
Looking into my crystal ball, if I had one, I foresee one giant mess this coming fall. It doesn’t matter who wins the election. Somebody is going to cry “Foul” and we’ll be off to the races.
This will play out against the backdrop of pandemic-related complications such as kids attending school in person or online. And I’m sure some of us will still be flogging the dead horse of wearing a mask or not.
The thing is, COVID isn’t going to last forever. Our current way of life will change but some things will remain the same.
Let’s remember that we are still going to have to live with one another when the pandemic subsides. I know that I don’t look at some people in the same light these days. I’m sure that there are people who don’t like me much because of things I’ve written.
In the end, it doesn’t really matter unless we hold on to yet more grudges. And there are, indeed, multi-generational grudges that haunt us and hold us back even now, some of them dating back 80 years or more.
What’s up with that?
It’s what happens when people don’t change their attitudes, refuse to change for the better and maintain low-level altitudes. This in a nutshell is what holds back our small towns.
The one thing that has changed, and not for the better, is people’s political divisions. More than one old friend has asked me where Our America went.
There was a time not that long ago when your neighbors didn’t hate your guts because you belonged to a different political party and held somewhat different views. Everybody got along with everybody else for the most part.
Well, now, when was the last time you saw that?
These days, wearing or not wearing a face covering supposedly determines your political affiliation. Huh. And here I thought it was just a public health measure that our ancestors would have respected.
I’m inclined to adopt some flexibility toward a lot of things except for masks. But that horse is thoroughly dead and beaten, so I’m not going there.
Would it really hurt us in a lasting way if we considered the possibility that we aren’t right all the time, that the other person might have some good points, that other people actually have worth?
I guess it is the wholesale selfishness that disturbs many good people these days. Other humans have no worth beyond what they can do for us.
Think about that. The Man from Galilee had a lot to say on the point.
Meanwhile, I might put out a lawn sign for the Libertarian Party candidate this fall. I’ve never done that before, but hey, it’s 2020. Anything can happen.
But I probably won’t. There are already enough trolls and malcontents out there. I prefer to eat my metaphorical meals in peace.
It isn’t a bad way to live your life.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]