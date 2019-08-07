Last column we noted that after President Trump directed a tweet attack at four specific, so-called “women of color” for anti-American statements, he was called “racist” by Democrats and the urban media.
True, there’s a certain amount of illogic in asking someone to go back home when they’re native born. But, this is politics, not debate class, and the President’s call was symbolic. As we pointed out last column, “Love it or leave it,” was a call originally directed at rich white hippy kids during Vietnam. Like many of his supporters, President Trump doesn’t use fancy words and his syntax, especially on Twitter, may leave a bit to be desired. However his meaning is always clear, Rimersburg Rules believes even to his enemies who then intentionally misunderstand him, but especially to his supporters. Trump says a lot of stuff in an imprecise, blue collar way, and that endears him to his base.
Besides, what difference does it make?
Recently the President tweeted that “Rep Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.”
That’s certainly harsh, but racist? It’s Racist! The Democrats and urban media will label any criticism of a non-white or female by a white male “racist” no matter how carefully he crafts his statement. That’s because, as we told you, the uproar is about “the President’s refusal to accept that in today’s America one race favored caste of people can attack another group of people and the Country with impunity.”
“It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist.” Joy Behar on “The View.”
Definition of racism
1: a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race
2a: a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism and designed to execute its principles
b: a political or social system founded on racism
3: racial prejudice or discrimination [Merriam Webster Dictionary]
“The white man is not natural to the earth, so the question must be asked, where did he come from? ... Make a devil from the original man ... Yakub (kind of an evil scientist) began to make a devil, weak blooded, weak faced, the white man is not the real man, he’s a made man ... it took 600 years to get to white ... opposite us in color and opposite us in nature ... if you look at that white man, he’s a lying thing and a murderous human being, the Caucasian is a liar and a murder ... the white man didn’t come from the ape, the ape came from him, that’s his brother.” From “Origin Of A White Man” By the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam.
“And we’re done watching, and waiting while this invention called whiteness uses and abuses us. Burying black people out of sight and out of mind, while extracting our culture, our dollars, our entertainment like oil — black gold. Ghettoizing and demeaning our creations then stealing them.” — Jesse Williams, “Grey’s Anatomy” star at the 2016 Black Entertainment Television Awards.
“Members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Women’s March co-President Tamika D. Mallory have come under fire this month for failing to condemn Louis Farrakhan after revelations that they met with or appeared at events with the notorious anti-Semite.” — The Washington Times.
Why does the urban media ignore real racism, then twist words and bend over backwards to create it where it doesn’t exist? Maybe because the urban media wants the Democrats to succeed and having operatives that can attack their enemies with impunity aids the cause. Maybe Democrat success requires high black voter turnout and maybe the urban media hopes stoking fear and anger will increase black voter turn out.
It’s just a theory.
