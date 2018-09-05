I’ve written in the past about those “third places” where people tend to gather when they aren’t in school or at work. No matter where you’re from, there’s a better than even chance that you had a few favorite hangouts when you were in high school.
The group that I hung out with must have been second cousins to gypsies. We didn’t have one special place, migrating from Newbie News to the Village Dairy to Plummer’s Drugstore and back again. Kids have their own unspoken and unwritten migratory urges like that.
What touched off this week’s column was Dennis Shaffer’s Facebook post that shared an interior view of Plummer’s with its glorious lunch counter. Okay, maybe it is only glorious in my memory, but there are a couple of generations of townsfolk who share my enthusiasm. No, on second thought, it really was pretty special.
I’m sitting here this morning sipping a cup of coffee with an entire series of mental snapshots flashing through my mind. But these are very good ones, not at all like the rattlesnake that I ran over, on purpose, when I was 17.
I digress.
You know that I prowl through eBay looking for neat old stuff. Mostly I am searching for random New Bethlehem-related memorabilia or early 20-century jewelry, but old drugstore regalia will silence my mouse clicks. I am mesmerized by old-time apothecary jars, and I blame it on Plummer’s.
Before the age of seven, I was usually feverish and feeling like a dish of hammered yogurt whenever Mom and I were in Plummer’s. Dr. William McNeal’s office was in the far back of the building, which was pretty convenient when Li’l Susie needed one of her frequent penicillin prescriptions. Go see the doctor, receive prescription form, take it out to the counter, sit down with something from the soda fountain until the ‘script was filled and then go home: that was the routine.
So, when you’re a feverish five and sure you’re dying of tonsillitis, everything around you takes on a slightly magical quality. Those tall footed china apothecary jars became a symbol of the mystical in my life, almost on a par with the picture of Jesus surrounded by a halo that I’d seen in Sunday school.
Maybe dying from a sore throat wasn’t so bad if you got to sit at a table in Plummer’s with your mother, eat ice cream, watch people come in for lunch and admire apothecary jars. And, if the planets aligned correctly, you and Mom might use the pay phone at the front of the store, another wonderful mystery.
The Bell Telephone booth was still there when we high school urchins swarmed the place in the early ‘70s, and so was the lunch counter. But being too cool for the counter and certainly way too cool to sit at one of the tables, we parked ourselves in a booth in the back. I remember gigantic banana splits and puddles — ice cream sundaes with all the fixin’s and a dash of club soda, I think.
Plummer’s was having something of an identity crisis at the same time, trying to modernize without disrupting the flow of business too much. While the cans of Campbell’s turtle soup still lay in their rack on the lunch counter, rotating plexiglass display cases showed up in one of the aisles. And the apothecary jars were put away somewhere, only to reappear briefly for nostalgia’s sake sometime around 1976.
Fast-forward two or three decades, and suddenly apothecary jars were the hottest things in home décor. They were so hot that terrible reproductions started showing up in stores. And if you had seen the shimmering, glimmering real deals in the 1960s, you felt cheated by the fakes even if you didn’t buy one.
In place of the work-of-art-quality china or cut-glass jars, there was a plague of cheap ones that were great for displaying … cotton swabs and balls in your bathroom. That, dear readers, was tragic. On the other hand, these have lost their places to Mason jar-everything, so there’s that.
A display of genuine apothecary jars stopped me in my tracks one day while walking down the main drag of Kilmarnock, Va. One of the local mom-and-pop pharmacies, specializing solely in Medicare prescriptions to survive the competition from Walgreen’s, CVS and Walmart, arranged their original apothecary jars in the store windows. To me, it was like pausing to admire the Sistine Chapel.
Time travel is real, or so it seems. One minute, I was standing on a Tidewater sidewalk with the thermometer standing at 103 degrees. The next, I was back in Plummer’s wearing a winter coat and grinning as my friends debated who to prank call from the payphone.
That tiny whiff of nostalgia tends to ride in my pocket even now. If I find myself in a town with an old storefront that looks vaguely like an old-time drugstore, I am compelled to stop. Maybe there are old painted wooden shelves in there, and a linoleum-covered counter flanked by rows of gilt-rimmed apothecary jars.
More often than not, I find cheap glass jars filled with red-hot cinnamon candies or peppermint-scented sachets: And I am disappointed and return to eBay just for a whiff of the authentic.
Most people have personal unicorns. Me, I have apothecary jars. Go figure.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.