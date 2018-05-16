The word “mollycoddle” was a favorite of President Theodore Roosevelt. It means to over protect or over indulge someone. It seems that there is a lot of that going on in America today.
Let’s look at some examples. Perhaps special parking spaces would be a good starting point. No one with any sense can argue with the idea of special parking spaces for the handicapped. This is just a nice thing to do, for those who are genuinely handicapped. Whoever is in charge of handing these out, should probably be a bit more selective. A classic example is obesity. Is this really a handicap in the spirit in which the idea was generated?
Another one is parking spaces for new and expectant mothers. Now, don’t get me wrong. I have respect for new and expectant mothers. After all, my mother was one once. I just question if it deserves special treatment. When you think about, how about a new father, who has his infant with him while shopping? Also, I have seen designated spaces for people with fuel efficient cars. What’s next? Will the time come when a regular guy in a pickup truck will have no place to park?
Next up is bullying. When I was a kid, bullying took place when a bigger and tougher kid slapped you around, took your lunch money, etc. Nowadays, the definition has expanded to an unbelievable degree. If you so much as give someone a mean look, you are a bully. The slightest negative remark can get you into hot water. Chewing a pastry into the shape of a gun and pointing it at someone is the mark of a pathological bully. Oh, don’t forget so-called microaggressions. When I was in school, the prefix micro meant very, very small. Now, thanks to the Left, they have become very, very large. One can’t help but wonder who sits around and thinks up some of this stuff.
This next one is almost too much to believe. In the library of a university in Utah, there is a cry closet. Really. It’s designed as a place where a student who is stressed out by final exams can go and have a good cry. A lot of campus snowflakes think it’s a great idea. By the way, the closet is stocked with stuffed animals and other toys. This is one of the dumbest things I have ever heard, and I’ve heard some real dandies. I know from experience that finals week is a somewhat stressful time. The thing to do is to grit your teeth and see it through. You don’t need a cry closet, or to cuddle a puppy or kitten. You don’t need a coloring book. (As an aside, there are times when coloring can be stressful. Anyone who was ever taught by an old time nun can attest to that. They took a dim view of poor coloring.)
The aforementioned are just a few examples of the ridiculous mollycoddling going on today. While they may seem funny, they really are not. They will lead to a society of people who can’t face up to the slightest adversity. What are these snowflakes going to do in the world of reality? What if they work at a place where there are no kittens, puppies or cry closets? Horror of horrors, maybe not even any safe spaces. The foundation is being laid for a nation of total wimps. Here’s hoping that it is not too late to stop it.
I’d like to close on an entirely different note. Memorial Day is rapidly approaching. This important holiday, originally called Decoration Day, is intended to honor the memory of our deceased veterans, but has come to be a holiday wherein we remember all veterans, both living and deceased. Sadly, the holiday has become commercialized, featuring all sorts of celebrations and store sales which have little or nothing to do with the day’s original meaning. On Memorial Day, we should all pause, even if only for a short time, to remember the sacrifices these brave people have made for our freedom.
[Chris Henderson has been writing articles and columns for many years. He lives in Brady’s Bend with his son, Ray and his cat, Maggie.]
