The latter part of May has to be my favorite time of year, mostly because azaleas and rhododendrons are in bloom. I don’t know who domesticated these shrubs, but he or she deserves a fruit basket.
The first time I can remembering seeing them was from the seat of a stroller. My mother decided to walk to town from the far end of South Bethlehem, my brother trudging along beside her, me enthroned in one of those 1950s marvels of engineering that converted into a baby walker if you removed the handle.
This would have been May 1957, I think. At the time, there was still a line of houses occupying Broad Street where the Sunoco station now stands. It has been 64 years since that day and my memory is a bit foggy.
For some reason, I remember a small building standing back from the sidewalk, Dr. Wick’s office. The path leading to his door was lined with brilliant orange and pink flowers. I didn’t know the names of the colors yet, but my toddler brain took a snapshot that has never faded.
Back when Rupert’s funeral home was owned and operated by the McNaughton family, their building was surrounded by well-kept rhododendrons and azaleas. After a teenage sleepover involving little sleep and much watching for UFOs, we took a stroll around town at 7 a.m. and those brilliant colors triggered the ancient memory of Doc Wick’s flowers.
Fifty years later, the same thing happens at this time of year. I don’t know if I remember the McNaughton’s or Dr. Wick’s place first. It isn’t so much about the place as it is about the colors.
If I’m taking a short cruise on the back streets around town this time of year, I tend to slow down just enough to admire the shrubs.
“God doesn’t like it if you don’t take time to admire what he’s made.”
It’s like a PG-13 version of a line from “The Color Purple.” Seriously, I can’t use the character’s, Suge Avery’s, exact words, but you get the idea.
The spring of 2021 is a lot better than the one of 2020. While things still aren’t quite back to the old normal, at least I’m noticing my favorite old colors again. They didn’t seem real for some reason last spring, but nothing did.
Scientists have said that the sense of smell is the one most likely to trigger memories. Growing up in the New Bethlehem area, I almost agree with them. No matter where you go or where you live, the aroma of roasting peanuts can take you straight back to a morning when you were 10 years old.
But for me, that exact shade of screaming-orange azalea goodness transports me back to being two years old and on an adventure along the mean streets of my hometown.
So does the exact shade of red once found on Costas’ Candy Kitchen’s neon sign along Broad Street. It was more subdued than the blinking neon you’d find in front of diners from the time, the signs with the word “Eat” written in capital letters and surrounded by an arrow pointing the way to the parking lot.
I can’t remember what kind of sign that Paul Troup had in front of his diner which once stood near the high school. I was only inside once or twice at a young age, but the sight of red vinyl and stainless steel still reminds me of fresh-cut french fries.
Come to think of it, that mass of red and of shining chrome reminds me of my Uncle Wade Panciera’s DeSoto. It must have been one of the last of its kind, a source of joy to a four-year-old girl when she saw it coming down our alley for a visit.
I blame Dave “Huffy” Huffman for this morning’s stumble down Memory Lane. He wrote a nice piece about Fairmount City back in the ‘50s that he shared on the historical society’s Facebook page a week or two ago. He told us of things that still remain and things that were already gone by 1960.
If nothing else during this strange year or so that we’ve had, people are even more interested in things that have gone before. When normal life is put on hold for a while, your mind fills in the blanks with material from the good old days.
With Huffy’s permission, I’d like to pretty up his Fairmount story sometime soon and share it with L-V readers. He breathed life into a lost portion of the Before Time.
Stay tuned. There’s some good stuff in it.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]