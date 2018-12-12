You’d never believe it from listening to the news media, pundits and a few sure losers, but Donald Trump did pretty good in the mid-term election. So why is it being reported as such a disaster for the President? Could it be that the media is inaccurately reporting the election result in an effort to convince Republicans Trump policies are costing the GOP support?
Consider “reporting” from the Democrats’ old gray lady of the night, the New York Times. According to the Times, “the extent of the Republicans’ collapse in the House came into focus,” with “brutal finality.” On CNN, Democrat Chris Cuomo hounded Trump’s campaign manager, frustrated he would not admit the midterms had been a “shellacking” for President Trump as President Barack Obama admitted in 2010.
The Times complained Trump was “continuing to demand Congress fund a border wall despite his party losing many of their most diverse districts” and “there has been little self-examination among Republicans about why a midterm that had seemed at least competitive became a rout.”
So much fake news, so little time.
In 2010 President Obama lost 63 House seats and six Senate seats for a total loss of 69 seats. By contrast, President Trump just lost 40 House seats and gained two Senate seats. For historic context, these are Presidential House and Senate losses in the past:
• 1958 — Dwight D. Eisenhower, 48, 13.
• 1962 — John F. Kennedy, 4, +3.
• 1966 — Lyndon B. Johnson, 47, 4.
• 1970 — Richard Nixon, 12, +2.
• 1974 — Gerald R. Ford, 48, 5.
• 1994 — William J. Clinton, 52, 8.
• 2006 — George W. Bush, 30, 6.
• 2010 — Barack Obama, 63, 6.
A rout? Looking at the historic context, does it look like a “rout” to you? And what about self-examination?
In 2010, Mr. Obama lost 69 seats, unarguably a rout, but, according to the Washington Times, “Mr. Obama wouldn’t concede that the electoral blowout was a direct repudiation of his policies.” Why are Trump and his allies supposed to engage in “self-examination” when even Obama didn’t?
Remember, midterm rout or not, Obama was re-elected two years later. Maybe “self examination” is over-rated.
Trump looks even stronger when you take into account this year’s unique circumstances. It was hardly “a midterm that had seemed at least competitive.” First, eight House members, including the embittered Mia Love distanced themselves from Trump, thus preventing him for assisting them. All eight lost. Second, as pointed out by the Pew Research Center, the the-n “38 Republicans who are leaving the House by choice after this year — including Wisconsin’s Ryan, the speaker since October 2015 — are the most for the GOP since 1930.” As of June 2018 CNN reported the number of retirees had increased to “at least” 44 Republicans, which is the most in over 88 years.
Trump’s victory looks even bigger if you take into account who he lost. For the most part they were critics who opposed much or all of the President’s agenda. Gone are open borders globalists like Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, Paul Ryan, Mia Love and others. Trump’s GOP is slightly smaller, but more unified. If you believe as Rimersburg Rules does that we are in the process of a political realignment, then dumping the “let them eat cakes” globalists will allow the GOP to recruit additional union and working class votes with their border wall to block cheap labor, e-verify to repatriate cheap labor and America First Trade deals.
In the next election Trump will be running and he’s proven himself a formidable, crafty campaigner. Should Democrats block what are seen by many as Trump’s pro-worker policies and continue with their own race targeted policies, the notoriously fickle “suburban white women” in “diverse districts” will come home and bring with them many union and working class votes. Trump will win re-election and flip the House back to the GOP.
All he has to do is ignore the Democrats and keep pushing.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules.]
