Dear Gayle,
When my husband’s much younger brother lost his job because of Covid, we let him move in with us. It was supposed to be temporary until he found a new job. My husband and I still work. Because the man was here when our kids who are 11 and 13 came home from school, we didn’t use our neighbor woman as the kid sitter anymore. It’s been close to a year now, and I’ve realized that kid sitting is this guy’s new job. He isn’t even looking for any work. Not only that, but he and my 13-year-old daughter have started speaking to each other in ways that make me feel uncomfortable. When I said something about it to my husband, he said I was overreacting and that his brother would never do anything to our daughter. I think having him here is going to end up costing us more than just the food he eats. I’ve been putting off mentioning anything to my daughter, mostly because I don’t want to give her any ideas. I’m just not sure what to do about any of this. Any advice?
— Nervous Mom
Dear Nervous,
It seems to me that you have a couple of problems and that they are tied together. Perhaps you can use the one as leverage to get you out of the other one… Let me explain, but first I think you should know that I am a great believer in trusting one’s back-of-the-neck-hair “spider senses.” Yours are telling you that things could go too far if something isn’t done now. As for your instincts telling you not to bring this up with your daughter, I agree with that decision. At 13, your daughter would see this as acknowledging her growing power. It is a power she is not yet ready to manage effectively. I cannot say what would work for you in this situation, but here is what I would try: I would re-hire the previous after-school sitter. If that woman is now unavailable, I would find a reliable replacement. I would tell my husband what I planned to do, and I would insist on his cooperation. When I had secured the woman’s services, and had set a start date, I would make an announcement about it near the end of dinner one day shortly before that start date. I would tell all the family at once that this is arranged, thank my brother-in-law for filling in, and then say that I have realized that my having asked him to help watch kids has been unfair to him because he has been unable to spend any time actively pursuing new employment. I would not say more than is necessary when making this announcement, but if anyone resisted, I would calmly and briefly make it clear that this is not negotiable. That is what I would do. Whatever you choose to try, I hope that you do it quickly.
Dear Gayle,
I live in a building with several apartments. Soon after I moved in, a young man started inviting me to visit. We would just play card games, share meals either of us had made, that sort of thing. I was invited about two or three times a week. He never came out with much about himself, but I picked up that he has a mental illness and doesn’t work. Then I had car trouble and I asked him to give me a ride for groceries. He did that once. He knew by seeing my car parked in the same spot that I still hadn’t gotten enough money to get it fixed, but he stopped calling me to get together. I got the hint and I never asked him a second time for a ride. Other friends have since volunteered, so I’m okay. I found out my car can’t be repaired, so I’ve been saving. I will soon have enough to buy another car. I think after I’m on my own for transportation again, he may start calling to pick up our get togethers where they left off when my car died. Should I go back to interacting with him if he calls?
— Ignored
Dear Ignored,
What a shame that your neighbor could not have explained to you what his reservations are about offering transportation help to you during your time of need. It may be that the biggest reach-out he could handle had been the semi-regular invitations for home-based visits, and that giving a ride to someone causes him great anxiety. If when you are driving again, he phones about a visit with you, you will need to decide if you can move past his social limitations. You may be best served by not allowing his struggle to be taken personally by you. If you get something out of those visits, go, but go with a deeper understanding that he is not offering what might be seen as a traditional level of friendship.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]