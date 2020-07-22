We will never achieve the racial reconciliation millions of Americans pray for until we acknowledge racism and slavery are human sins instead of trying to attribute them to one particular race.
For you doubters, consider a Rasmussen Reports poll showing among black Americans, 24 percent considered most whites racist, but 31 percent thought most blacks were racist. Or read the eye opening “Don’t Bring Home a White Boy,” by Karyn Langhorne Folan. Sarah Jeong, an American immigrant from South Korea and member of the New York Times editorial board gets “joy” from being “cruel” to “old white men.” Remember President Obama’s claim whites are genetically racist, Van Jones’ claim racism is like a “virus” in our heads, or Louis Farrakhan’s claim whites are an artificial creation of a mad scientist? Harvard grad Claira Janover of Chinese descent promised to stab any white who had the gall, the “caucasity” to say “all lives matter.” (So is writing that’s an “asianine” thing to say acceptable?) Rimersburg Rules could go on with endless examples from every race because every race consists of nothing but sinners.
On the slavery front, slavery was originally practiced in America by American Indians centuries before Europeans arrived and while 1.4 percent of Americans owned African slaves, no American enslaved Africans because they couldn’t. Malaria burned with such searing intensity whites couldn’t survive in Africa. The only known vaccine and cure for malaria was quinine, which wasn’t isolated until 1820. Africans were enslaved by other Africans, then sold to mixed race “Lancados” slave traders.
The world’s first organized anti-slavery society was formed in Pennsylvania in 1774, the first legal ban on slavery anywhere in the world was in Vermont in 1777, and by 1784 five of the original 13 colonies banned slavery. Congress banned the slave trade in 1807. In 1819, the United States Navy’s “Africa Squadron” led by the legendary Commodore Matthew Perry joined Britain’s West Africa Squadron and blockaded the slave trade, freeing over 150,000 enslaved Africans. In 1861 we became the only country in history willing to rip itself apart to free an oppressed minority.
Cultural Marxists tell us we should judge America’s past and past leaders according to today’s standards, but why? Do we evaluate the emotional, moral and intellectual development of a five-year-old boy by comparing him to a married 50-year-old father of three? No, we compare him to other five-year-olds.
When our Navy was blockading the African slave trade, Muslims in the Ottoman Empire were enslaving white Christian women for the Sultan’s harem and white Christian children for his Army. At the same time, 600,000 white Americans killed each other to end slavery, the African Ashanti Empire was busy conducting war so as to enslave Africans and sell them to Swahili and Arab slavers. Meanwhile, the Chinese were binding the feet of young girls so they ended up barely able to walk because it was considered fashionable.
And there’s your answer as to why the Cultural Marxists want us to judge America’s past and past leaders according to today’s standards and not those of the times. America ends up looking pretty good. So expect to hear more about “white fragility,” “systemic racism” and “white supremacy” as the left tries to lay the ground work for shaking us down for a whole bunch of “reparations” money.
You don’t have to take it. Whenever our country’s history is attacked, ask the attacker, “What was the rest of the world doing?” Like Rules did above, fight them with truth. If it’s a college student, tell them they’ve been duped by their teachers, but they don’t have to believe what they were taught because its not true. Self hatred is for suckers.
The truth always matters.
Once all Americans acknowledge all humans have an Adam-inherited capacity for great evil, but also a Christ-given ability to rise above it, racial reconciliation can be accomplished.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]