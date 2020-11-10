I think we’ll just look away from the elephant that stood up and left the room this week. Everybody and his brother are investing too much ink and electrons in debating the outcome of the presidential election. Me, I’m more interested in getting us back to working together to fix things.
Earlier this morning, I got a chuckle out of a Facebook post written by Brian Butko, the editor of Western Pennsylvania magazine, a periodical published by the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. It seems that he shares my questionable fond memories of TV dinners.
Neither of us can explain their enduring place in popular culture. Maybe it is because of their novelty to kids brought up on home-cooked meals every night, punctuated by an occasional dining-out experience when we went shopping with our grandparents.
I don’t know if the original type of TV dinner is even made anymore. The rise of microwaveable meals seems to have pushed them out of the way. But for curiosity’s sake, I will probably look for them the next time I go to the supermarket.
I remember having these for the first time when I was about five. Dad was working the afternoon shift at Owens-Illinois and would not be home until 11:30 p.m. Mom plunked us down with folding trays, issued us each a TV dinner and tuned into whatever kiddy fare was on the boob tube.
Make no mistake, this was a very rare event at our house. I think Mom just wanted to try something new, and recruited Glenn and me as willing henchmen. Dad always claimed that Mom grew up with us.
So, there was the first moment of the “reveal,” as the younger folks call it these days. Peeling hot aluminum foil from a hotter aluminum divided tray was something I wasn’t allowed to do myself, but I hovered close enough to observe what was going on. There is always something magical about a cloud of exotically scented steam when you’re a kid.
Well. Hmm. The contents sort of looked like food, so all systems were “go.”
I’ve always been a mashed-potatoes fiend, so the white mass setting in one corner of the tray got my attention. Appearances can be deceiving, though. I’d never eaten potatoes hovering somewhere between spongy and pasty.
And then there were the vegetables, usually my second-favorite choice. In the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, freezer space was usually limited to the top compartment of the refrigerator. It was no place for frozen vegetables.
So, that first forkful of peas and carrots from a TV dinner was a bit of a revelation. I was used to fresh or canned veggies, but I think I liked this new version. Maybe it was the faint tang of waxed cardboard or something.
The meat. Should we even talk about this? I don’t even know what the turkey or meatloaf tasted like because the accompanying gravy was so salty and heavily seasoned that it could have masked the taste of boiled camel.
I don’t even want to think about the Frankenfood science that went into making TV dinners possible. Consider this for a moment: ZZ Top even wrote a song about TV dinners in 1983, with the video featuring a mutant irradiated creature reaching a hand out from beneath the tinfoil cover.
And we loved this Space Age food because it was new, different and something that maybe astronauts ate sometimes. Now that I think about it, Mom probably served us TV dinners when “The Jetsons” or “My Favorite Martian” were playing. It fits.
For variety, we would have those individual pot pies baked in small aluminum pans now and then. While those probably came out of a different door at the same frozen-dinner factory, they were a treat, maybe because they were a different shape.
Later, I became a connoisseur of fine frozen pot pies as a college student. You avoided the Banquet brand because the company cheated and only used a top crust. Swanson’s went all out and manufactured an all-encompassing pastry shell.
I will admit to having fed these delicacies to my own daughter when she was little, more for the cultural education aspect than because they were good. TV dinners and pot pies fell by the wayside when she entered junior high and we became more health-conscious, but at least she had the experience.
Those funky aluminum-enclosed quick meals had their charms — obviously, because so many of us Baby Boomers remember them fondly. I might throw caution to the wind and buy a couple just for old times’ sake.
What will it be? I have an odd hankering for the Salisbury steak meal for some reason. And then I’ll drink a gallon of water to flush the sodium out of my system and take a brisk walk as antidote to the high fat content.
Totally worth it for a taste of childhood.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]