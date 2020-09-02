Dear Gayle,
I have some unfinished stuff going on around here. Even though I will get to all of it, sometimes it bugs me that it can’t be now. Am I the only one who does this? I never hear anyone else talk about it.
— Just Me?
Dear Just,
You are hardly the first or only person to be bugged by your unfinished projects. I am a member of a quilt club. Quilters call their unattended sewing projects “UFOs” for unfinished objects. In my club, a way was found to provide greater incentive for finishing the work — a monthly drawing from among those who completed one of their older quilted items. The various concepts for motivation are simple. With some, you design a reward big enough, or a sanction big enough to get you to address the job. For instance, it might be that you tell yourself, “I can go shopping for that new (whatever you want) only when I have finished (whatever needs doing).” If that sort of thing doesn’t do it, it just may be that you are no longer as passionate about the project as you thought you were. Is it time to swallow hard and ask someone else to finish it for you? Can you pay to have help? (Paying for help by the hour is great incentive for us to assist a worker in completing a project.) Perhaps it is simply time to donate undone items to a charity thrift store for someone else to become inspired by it. Think of that as your having written the first installment of a group-written story.
If the project is one at your home, there could be many reasons why it has gone unfinished. For some projects, time has to be available, money has to be there, the weather has to cooperate, and no surprises have to pop up demanding that the project once again be put off. Sometimes that can seem like waiting for stars to align. Take time to ask yourself which of your projects is most important to you. Did you inherit anyone else’s projects and believe that you need to address them on behalf of the one who no longer can? If the goal is to get that thing completed, it may be time to pass it to someone with more time for it that you have.
Sometimes, we feel that we need to have unfinished things in our lives. If everything were caught up, we might begin to feel that our lives have no more tethers to purpose. If this is why you have unfinished projects, you may want to make an appointment to discuss this with a counselor who can help you sort out why this is happening and what your options are for managing it. Good luck.
Dear Gayle,
A year ago, my daughter and I bought tickets to go see a recording artist we both enjoy. We left two hours earlier than we thought we needed to, but when we got close to the place the concert was being held, we found ourselves in a long line of cars stuck along the berm of the road watching the sun set as listening to the concert. By the time we got to park and run to the stage area where we had tickets, my daughter, who can outrun me, got there in time to see the man walking off the stage. She was just sick about it. I feel guilty because I should have left even more hours earlier. If I’d known there’s only one way into that area, I might have.
I was on the internet recently and found a full-size cutout of the artist. I bought it. I have a co-worker with friends in the music industry who got me the artist’s mailing address. I want to send him an unsigned card and ask him to sign it addressed to my daughter and mail it back to me so I can tape it to the hand on the cutout and stand it up in front of her bedroom door and knock and run. I will also send him a picture we took from the car of the long line we were stuck in. There was just as long a line behind us. Do you think I am out of line to ask him to do this for my daughter?
— Sad Mama
Dear Mama,
Absolutely not. I think you have a splendid idea. No wonder your daughter wants to spend time with you. There have been people in the past who have written to celebrities telling them that they were so highly regarded that the writer and spouse named a baby after that person. In most cases, the celebrity wrote back and now that original letter sender had an autograph to show for that effort. Most people are honored to believe that they are well thought of. While I would never endorse using a fabricated story to accomplish that purpose, your story is compelling and real.
Regarding the concert, any venue with only one way in is asking for a bottleneck. Obviously, too little planning went into the logistics of this event. I also wonder if the artist had been made aware that there were so many ticket holders still unable to access the place. If he had known, I would hope that he would have made every effort to extend the time of the concert so that everyone who bought a ticket could have heard something live. I hope that his managers will find a more accessible venue for any future shows. Please let me know of any response you get from him from your effort.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]