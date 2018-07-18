Before we get to the “meat” of the column, I want to note the passing of Charles Krauthammer. He appeared frequently on television with political analysis and commentary. Whether one agreed with his views or not is immaterial. He was an “old lion,” and losing one of those is always a sad occasion.
The two terms used in the title for this column seem to be really in vogue lately and, sadly, there seems to be good reason for it. If there were a “Miss Unhinged” pageant, the hands down winner would have to be Maxine Waters. Regardless of your political party, how could you possibly regard this woman as anything but a lunatic? She has barely stopped short of advocating violence against people with whom she disagrees politically. She has, in the minds of some, come to be the spokesperson of the Democrats, and someone worthy of respect. I still find it incredible that the Democrats can inspire blind following regardless of what they say or do.
Then we have the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Perhaps the biggest argument against him is the fact that he is a Catholic! It has been implied that his religion would be the deciding factors in his rulings. Personally, I thought we got past that sort of bigotry with the election of John F. Kennedy. Maybe not.
Of course, the Left announced that they would fight any Trump nominee, before they even knew who that would be. So far, the only things they have found on Kavanaugh are that he is Catholic, likes a beer every now and then and spends a lot of money on baseball tickets. That doesn’t seem like much to go on, but I guess they are clutching at straws.
Here’s a really wild one. Transgender men, who claim to see themselves as women, are more and more often demanding to be allowed to participate in women’s athletic competitions. While men and women do not differ as far as brain power is concerned, there are physical differences that have implications when it comes to sports. Let’s use a foot race as an example. How could a women compete against a well-trained man who is stronger and has longer legs than she does? The cold, hard fact of the matter is that men and women are not the same physically. Of course, there are exceptions, but they are few and far between.
Talking about unhinged, we have the lunatic college professor who celebrated the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush. She was happy because the Bush family, especially George H.W. Bush would be grief stricken. I find myself amazed that anyone could be so totally devoid of even a scrap of human decency.
We can’t forget New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. A total leftist, he has claimed to be an illegal alien. Even goofier, he has threatened to sue the Supreme Court! How would one go about doing that, when the Supreme Court is the highest you can go in the U.S.? More leftist hysteria. He actually seemed serious.
Here’s one closer to home. Stephen Foster was a great American composer. As kids, many of us sang his songs from our grade school songbooks. For many years, a statue of Foster stood in Pittsburgh, as he was a native son. Now, the statue has been removed. The reason? The statuary includes a figure of a black guy playing a banjo, and some considered that to be racist. The statue was there for more than 70 years, then it suddenly became offensive.
Here’s a really ridiculous one on which to finish up. In Minnesota, a convict serving a life sentence without parole wants to run on their version of the Democratic Party’s ticket for the Senate. As goofy as things are these days, he could win, but how would he serve?
These are just a few of the ridiculous things promulgated by the Left. If the “Blue Wave” that some talk about materializes in November, we’ll see a lot more of this kind of stuff slicing away at our heritage and culture. Somehow, I doubt if it will happen. I think people have had enough.
