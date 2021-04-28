If it seems to you that those who have wormed their way into positions of prominence or influence want white and black Americans at each other’s throats, it seems that way to Rimersburg Rules as well.
A white guy killed eight people at a massage parlor in Atlanta because of mental problems. He saw the place as “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.” The killer, the cops and the FBI all said the crime wasn’t racially motivated. But that didn’t matter to the media or Democrats.
“Whatever the killer’s motive, these facts are clear,” Vice President Kamala Harris said. Six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent, seven were women. “The president and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination, wherever and whenever it occurs.”
Whatever the killer’s motivation, it was a hate crime anyway, not a mental health issue. But, when a black guy in North Carolina shot a white child for riding his bike in his front yard, when an Arab guy shot a bunch of whites in Boulder, and when a black guy in Pittsburgh stabbed a white child in the throat screaming about hating “white devils?” Mental health issue.
Sounds like silence, eh?
“It’s always an angry [W]hite man, always,” wrote Hemal Jhaveri, the then “race and inclusion” editor of USA Today’s Sports Media Group. “Extremely tired of people’s lives depending on whether a [W]hite man with an AR-15 is having a good day or not.”
As reported by the Washington Times, “The German data firm Statista said that White shooters have committed 66 of 121 mass shootings, or 54 percent, from 1982-2021, while Black shooters carried out 17 percent ... Northeastern University criminologist James Alan Fox found that White men have committed about 55 percent of mass shootings since 2006.”
“So it appears that the number of White men committing these crimes is close to what we’d expect from pure chance, maybe even slightly lower — the opposite of what we’d see if white supremacy culture were at fault,” Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle wrote in a March column.
Amplifying the crimes of one race and suppressing evidence of the same crimes by other races inflames race hostilities. Rather than seeing race-motivated crimes as human sin and motivating Americans of different races to unify as countrymen, only reporting crimes by one race generates distrust and race hate on one hand, and resentment on the other.
Divided, Americans are weaker and distracted, making it easier for our so-called leadership class to off-shore our jobs and flood our labor markets with illegal alien labor, while sticking us with the bill for health care and education while they get the cheap labor and votes.
It makes it easier for our enemies as well.
In “The Case For Understanding Domestic Extremism Through An Irregular Warfare Lens,” Wes J. Bryant in the Modern War Institute at West Point, notes, “China’s efforts may not be a root cause of the United States’ social and political turmoil, but they have both demonstrated an impressive ability to capitalize on existing sociopolitical divisions. Their disinformation campaigns are sophisticated.”
Black Lives Matter is an admitted Communist organization. We know the American media and far too many Democratic leaders are advocates for BLM. We know the government of China is also communist and not adverse to throwing money around. For instance, it was a Chinese Communist spy who raised campaign money for Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell and probably slept with him. The NBA is in business with China as are Google, Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants. Hollywood is dependent upon the Chinese box office, which brought in $9.2 billion in 2019, compared to just $910 million in 2009.
No one in power will lead us out of this. It’s up to average citizens. United we stand, divided we fall.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]