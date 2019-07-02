”The food system is working perfectly well for most people.”
That quote, reproduced from a page in The Stockman Grassfarmer Magazine, nearly toppled me when I read it. For years I’ve been wrestling an invisible adversary that regularly stymied my experiments born of whimsy, and these few words of insight exposed the scoundrel in an instant. Gotcha!
People are perfectly happy with the way things are. Not a few folks around the country, but a vast majority of the 310 million individuals calling this great nation home think everything food related is going swimmingly well. Since I find purpose in a position requiring constant attention to what people eat and how it’s grown, such a carefree gastronomical lifestyle seems impossible to me. Yet I’ve been staring at it all along in the form of people flocking together doing anything but worrying about food. Pop culture is far more powerful than food culture.
Such a granted level of comfort is the governor of true change and innovation. Very few people deliberately try anything new if they’re already at ease, so the collective familiarity with the food system just as it is guarantees that changing it will be difficult. By extension, it’s often a thorny pursuit to rally support for revisions of the norm that are considered unnecessary.
If we use beef for an example, modern consumers are more interested in consistency than anything else. Steaks must be devoid of originality, mutually interchangeable, and definitely consistent. When I took interest in the prospect of grassfed beef about seven years ago, I never, ever expected pushback to be a limiting factor. Yet, aside from our growing following of grassfed fanatics, I’ve been flabbergasted by an influx of comments from concerned customers who are horrified that this is something I’m introducing into our inventory. My dad iterated wisdom that mirrors on a smaller scale the message I used to start this column: you’re going to be facing an uphill battle, because our customer base is already satisfied with the beef they get from us. They see no reason to change anything.
They don’t have to, and I’m sincerely grateful for customers who are so enthusiastic about what our family produces that they’re not looking for anything else. Halleluiah, friends, you’re the saviors of small business.
But stopping at what’s established is poison to my imagination. I’m looking for the fringe, and I found it in grassfed beef. The end result of a well established forage-only beef enterprise is vivid in my mind, though as I write this I’m still mired in a physically and mentally challenging learning curve associated with new territory. For every moment I enjoy being with the cows and navigating them across the landscape, the emotional demands of learning to manage and sustain an unnecessary endeavor that is yet to produce a positive financial return yield moments of staggering discouragement. Though I understand perfectly well that nobody intends harm, emails, calls and conversations with people reacting negatively at just the thought of complementary variations of beef are a whack to the knees.
I’m not complaining. I’m not venting, nor am I frustrated with anyone at all. In fact, I’m excited, because this eye-opening insight I encountered with a glance at one sentence is profound. My hope is to convert all the weird intrigues I pursue into bona fide businesses someday. I “get” now why people act the way they act, and it changes my entire approach to doing what I do.
So I am calling. I’m looking to alert those unique few of you who move towards different in anticipation of all the new such a word can possess. Everything new needs a customer to grease the wheels and make things happen. You folks are the game-changers who establish new normals for everyone else to become familiar with. People can choose to sustain what already exists or to totally re-imagine what can be. The central zone of our way of life is where most find security, but life happens at the edge. You’ll find me there, occupying myself with a whole lot of unnecessary work. At least I can whistle.