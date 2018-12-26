Any hopes for a last minute gift for local access to medical marijuana from Santa were dashed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health when it recently announced the 23 new dispensaries that would receive permits.
Instead of a proposal for a dispensary in the old Clarion Clipper building, the winning sites were primarily locations with a larger population. Aside from any possible medical benefits for this highly-regulated product, some people felt that such a business would mean a few more jobs to help the local economy.
Earlier in the year, hopes were even higher for approval of a medical marijuana grow facility, similar to the one operating near Brookville, that would bring many more jobs to Clarion County along with a heady economic impact.
Both dreams ended up in smoke, at least for now.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health last week issued 23 dispensary permits for Phase II of the medical marijuana program. Permits were denied for a dispensary in Clarion County and two dispensaries in Venango County.
Sunset Hills Medical LLC — which was earlier denied a permit to build a large grow facility in Clarion on an industrial/business site that previously was the home of Owens-Illinois Glass Plant — was not selected for two dispensary proposals, one in Clarion County and one in Allegheny County.
Sunset Hills purchased the former Clarion Clipper property on Route 68 for the Clarion location and also sought a dispensary permit in Gibsonia.
Calls for comments about future plans to Sunset Hills Medical were not returned. It is not clear if there will be additional licenses available.
Similar to the process for the selection of grow facilities, applications were rated on a number of factors, including a diversity plan, plan of operations, operational timetable, security and surveillance, diversion prevention, business history and capacity to operate, and community impact.
A maximum of 1,000 points was used for the evaluation of each applicant.
Sunset’s Clarion application earned 538.5 points out of 1,000.
Sunset’s Gibsonia application totaled 546.75 points out of 1,000.
Global Resource’s Seneca application tallied 585.75 points out of 1,000.
Calumet’s Oil City proposal rated 662.75 points out of 1,000.
Two permit applications for dispensaries in Venango County were also denied.
Global Resource Operations, LLC requested permission for a dispensary in Seneca and Calumet Care, LLC was seeking one for Oil City.
The closest official medical marijuana dispensaries are located in Butler and DuBois.
Once all Phase II dispensaries are operational, there will be a total of 79 dispensaries located throughout the commonwealth.
The permittees will now have six months in which to become operational before they can begin dispensing medical marijuana.
Each of the dispensary permit holders is eligible to open a total of three locations. Some dispensary permit holders have opted not to open all eligible locations at this time.
“The permitting of these locations as part of Phase II of the medical marijuana program will ensure more people have access to medical marijuana close to home,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Medical marijuana is an essential form of treatment for Pennsylvanians suffering from one of 21 serious medical conditions. This step continues the growth of our scientific, medically-based medical marijuana program.”
A complete list of operational dispensary locations is available on the Department of Health website at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.
Who knows if there will be a Phase III for Medical Marijuana? With Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf voicing comments last week about the need for the state to get “real” about legalizing recreational use of marijuana, this industry will likely undergo some more challenges.
The future is but a haze.
