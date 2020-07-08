People pine for the good old days, especially in this strange year that we’re living through. Sometimes they were not quite as good as we like to remember, but they weren’t all bad, either.
When the New Bethlehem area’s First Church of God was located in South Bethlehem, the month of June always meant one thing to the congregation’s kids — vacation Bible school. The building itself was small by today’s standards, so the parsonage basement doubled as a snack room. As with most buildings at the time, open windows and the church lawn provided relief from early summer heat.
I’m sitting here smiling this morning as I remember the dedicated ladies who made it possible year after year. Martha Fox, Emmaline Travis, Ethel Horne, Anna Mae Evans, Josephine Bailey and Florence Traister donated a week of their summer mornings to organize a gaggle of grade-school kids and keep them out of trouble. Other mothers served their stint over the years, but these are the stout-hearted women of my own youth.
I just now realized how dedicated Florence was. Not only was her husband the minister of the congregation, but she herself taught elementary school during the year. There was no “vacation” in her vacation Bible school.
Emmaline Travis played the piano for the most part, but Florence conducted the ragtag children’s choir. Sometimes Florence’s teenage daughter would take over at the keyboard if Emmaline wasn’t available. That young daughter is better known today as Cindy Morgan, a fixture of the Redbank Valley Historical Society.
Martha Fox was in charge of corralling the youngest attendees in her classes, which marked her as woman of exceptional patience. But at least she had back-up during Bible school. She also led children’s services on Sunday mornings in the church basement, alone but for some brave pianist.
It should be noted that Martha always brought the best sour cream cookies when it was her turn to provision the Bible school students. Hers were the first I’d ever eaten. Before the age of seven or eight, I thought that there was no way that sour dairy products had any business in a cookie.
But that slight tang in a cookie was just the thing to go with Kool Aid, the full-sugar kind that anyone over the age of 40 is familiar with. Take 50 children, most of them recently released from public school for the summer, remove them from their parents’ supervision for a morning and then let them guzzle mass quantities of sugar. What’s not to like about that combination?
It probably explained the occasional meltdown of a small child here and there. It was normal back then. So were universal Kool Aid smiles.
We went through our normal rounds of Bible-theme classes before taking a break to work on a craft project. There is more work to this than you might think, other than the obvious cleaning up of spilled glue, beads or tempera paint. Toward the end of the week, it wasn’t uncommon for teachers to sneak back into the church and complete the woebegone projects for their students.
The crowning glory of Bible school certainly wasn’t a misshapen Popsicle-stick cross adorned with faux greenery. It was and shall always be the closing service on Sunday evening.
It was what we lived for, and each class rehearsed every day. This is where Anna Mae Evans, Ethel Horne and Josephine Bailey really shone. All three of them sang in the adult choir and had probably been singing as babes in their cradles.
Now, getting a gaggle of kids to do anything in unison is a dicey proposition. Standing still, facing the audience and keeping up with the piano are hard work even if you’re in your sixties. It’s overwhelming when you’re four or five.
By the time I attended my first Bible school at the Church of God, I was already a well-seasoned veteran. I had two years’ experience at another church and had figured out the concept of holding a cardboard letter backwards so the audience could read it.
My classmates and I were horrified when the little kids would stand with their backs to the audience, excavate the contents of their noses, loudly request to be taken to the restroom or slap their neighbors. It’s a wonder that any of us became parents.
But by the time we were teenagers, we found Bible schoolers’ antics to be pretty amusing. We began calling the final performance “the kids’ pogrom” rather than “the children’s program.” We specialized in stifled snickering.
There is something special about the memories of soft summer breezes blowing through open windows. Few buildings were air-conditioned at the time and we got the full benefit of fresh air and sunshine. That is one part of the good old days that really was as good as we remember.
Martha Fox always accompanied her Bible stories with cardboard cutouts stuck to the Flannel-Gram board, always front and center on an easel in front of us. It was definitely a slow analog form of instruction, but I can still remember the exact shades of blues and reds on the Apostles’ robes more than 50 years later.
Those were the good old days. I’ll bet that you never expected see me write those words in this column.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]