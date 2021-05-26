My mom always taught a class at the Limestone Baptist Church Vacation Bible School even when I was too young to attend. My brother and I would be sleepily bundled into the car and off we would drive through the misty forest to drop mother off at the church. Each morning I would plead to be allowed to go to class, and finally, one day, I got permission. It was unplanned, because I still had my pajamas on underneath my dress, but I made it!
Being the teacher’s kid, I was the first to hear the lesson, so I always knew all the answers to the questions. Before I was old enough to attend VBS, they let me stand on stage with the older kids for their program. Although I just have a vague recollection, I am told that I answered all the questions and had to be bodily removed from the platform for upstaging the Bible School students.
The VBS class of the youngest children sometimes got visited by toddler siblings who wanted to join in the play. As an average kid, I was good at getting toys out and making a mess, but there was this one baby, who went against the children’s code of mess-making. All she wanted to do was pick up toys and put them away. She would toddle from kid to kid taking their toys and putting them away — and you just couldn’t make her understand.
At Limestone Baptist Church our Vacation Bible School was always in the morning until noon. VBS was like a schoolhouse experience. The children all gathered in the church yard to run and play until the bell sounded to line up and march into the sanctuary for singing and our opening exercises.
There were no computer screens in the 80s to project the words for all to read, but we did have an overhead projector that would project whatever was written on clear plastic sheets onto the wall or a screen. That is how we learned our songs. “I’m In The Lord’s Army” was a favorite that was only sung at VBS. “Onward Christian Soldiers” and “O-B-E-D-I-E-N-C-E” stick in my mind as songs we would sing each year.
Getting a turn to be one of the ushers to take the daily Bible school offering was a privilege all the children coveted. For years I was never chosen, so one day we asked the pastor if he could pick me to take the offering. The next time he called for volunteers, I lost my nerve and almost dove under the pew to hide, but he called on me anyway. Somehow, I managed to keep my composure and carry on with my duty.
Each day the missionary story would take turns starring a boy or a girl. If it was announced to be about a boy, the boys cheered and the girls booed. If it was about a girl, the girls cheered and the boys booed. A healthy little battle of the sexes going on there.
Usually, the outdoor recreational game was either kick ball or dodge ball. Dodge ball was my favorite. I guess because it was more chaotic and exciting. Once, I was wearing slip on shoes, when the game of the day was kick ball. I gave the ball a good hard kick and seconds later I was staring at my shoe spinning wildly in the air high above my head. Kind of a comical moment. Moral of the story, don’t wear slip-on shoes when you play kick ball.
The snacks were always cookies and Kool-Aid, not as creative as the more “healthy” VBS snacks of today, but nevertheless, delicious. My favorite was the chocolate oatmeal no-bake cookie.
Marching with the instruments was always a highlight of the day. Each child would get to choose a noisemaker from a big box of instruments and then we would march around the sanctuary while the pianist played a favorite Bible School song usually “Onward Christian Soldiers.” It was like marching in a parade. My favorite instrument was the triangle.
Many times there were crafts that lasted five days or sometimes there was one smaller craft for each day. I think a five day craft was supposed to help motivate the students to come back each day until it was finished. I remember a drawstring bag of stones wrapped in gold and silver foil, painting T-shirts, making a fancy key hook for the wall, beaded angels, animal thermometers and much more. Once we drew pictures of fish and sea creatures in the ocean and then framed it, so it looked like a fish aquarium.
On the last day of Bible School there would be a huge picnic in the park across the street from the church. I could eat my fill of cookies. The kids would play ball and different types of games, and some people even went swimming in the massive community pools. Life was good.
Sunday evening would be the program for the parents where the week would be encapsulated in a story, a Bible quiz, a display of crafts, verse memorization, songs, prizes and snacks, of course.
I took the Bible School programs seriously, as training for my career on the stage. It wasn’t exactly something I could put on my resume, but at least I was in front of a crowd.
By the time you reach fifth or sixth grade, being in Vacation Bible School becomes difficult. You feel too old for kids stuff and long to be one of the mature, grown-up helpers in seventh or eighth grade.
Growing up in 80s and 90s America, there was a sense of peace and security. A sense that humanity had overcome the worst of its evil nature and that the future stretched promisingly before us with not a cloud in the sky. Who could have foreseen the social, political and cultural tempest that was to overtake us in the 21st century and rock civilization to its very core. I wonder what the children of today are thinking?