Dear Gayle,
Our son recently eloped with his long-time girlfriend. A wedding was never discussed, at least not with us. These young people live two time zones away, so planning a wedding would have been a challenge anyway, though I do imagine that the girl’s mother would have wanted her to have had a wedding. Our question for you is, how much of a gift should we send them? Though most of the money they saved by eloping would have been the responsibility of the bride’s family, we know that we would have incurred certain expenses, and we thought we should consider that when deciding just how big to make the check. We do not yet know if they intend to have a formal reception which might also make a difference in what we would be giving as a gift. Do you have any different thoughts?
— Happy for Them
Dear Happy,
My first thought was to be pleased that you seem positive about your son’s partner choice. My next thought seemed more as though it had been found in an old Emily Post or Miss Manners book: when a couple elopes, there should be no expectation of an obligatory gift. Still, even without a social obligation in place, a gift to the couple will be a nice way of demonstrating your pleasure at the expansion of your family in this way. While you could add up the expenses that would have been incurred by you had the couple decided to have a wedding, and think of adding that amount to your gift, it must be taken into account that, while you have been spared that expense, you were also denied that ceremony. While that may sound like apples and oranges, the two do each cancel out the other leaving just one question: what size gift would you have given the happy couple had there been a more formal affair? I do not know your financial situation, so I will make up numbers to use as examples. If you would have written a check for a thousand dollars to put in with a card for the couple had there been a wedding, do not think that you should now make that check for three thousand because their elopement saved you flight tickets, a new dress and tux rentals for the groom and his parents, a rehearsal dinner tab, taxi and hotel costs — I would still give exactly what would have been given only as a wedding gift. You may want to use the money you would have spent on flight tickets, etc., by offering to pay for tickets for the couple to fly to see family here. If they accept, ask if they would be okay with having you host a reception. If they turn down that offer, I would not use those savings to increase the size of the gift. Congratulations.
Dear Gayle,
I have become afraid of flying and it has nothing to do with getting a plane up and back down safely. I have been reading a lot of stories lately about people’s bad experiences with flying. Some are about the airline staff doing things wrong, and others are about some passengers making things miserable for others. While I realize this sort of thing doesn’t happen a lot, I’d be afraid it would happen to me, so I don’t want to fly. Does this sound normal?
— Planted
Dear Planted,
At one time, airlines offered more service excellence and a faster trip for a larger price. Now, they offer a faster trip at more affordable prices, but with a definite noticeable decline in service, with some airlines or airline crews being less desirable than others. If you are determined to not fly, I trust that this will not stop you from desired travel opportunities. Have you ever ridden on a passenger train? There are far fewer stories going around about bad train experiences than there are about bad flights. The main disadvantage to train travel is the length of time involved when compared to flying. What is the same is that you could still be exposed to boorish people on board — louts who travel can be found anywhere. If you have a medical emergency on a train trip, you are less likely to have a medical professional as a fellow passenger — though having such a person on board an airplane does not mean that the steward or stewardess will allow that professional to attend to your medical emergency. On the upside, you are more likely to be removed from a train to get medical attention more quickly than you might expect to receive such attention were need of it to initiate while you were up in a plane. You must decide what is right for you, but trying train travel might prove to be a reasonable answer for your concerns. If you try it, please consider letting us know about your experience.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]