It takes sacrifices for soldiers and their families anytime they serve, but especially when they are deployed overseas. In today’s global war on terror, the National Guard is called upon for special missions in Iraq.
The sense of dedication among these soldiers and families often hits home because guard members are part of local communities. No longer are soldiers vague images of people going to another country to face possible danger, but they are living, breathing members of our own community. Dealing with international threats becomes very real.
Two groups of Brookville area veterans wanted to make sure every veteran serving overseas is welcomed when they return home and they decided to do something about that.
One year ago, 54 soldiers from the 665th National Guard Engineer Detachment left for a mission in Iraq.
Last Friday American Legion Post 102 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 204 of Brookville hosted returning soldiers who were able to attend. They welcomed their return with a special ceremony held at the Heritage House in Brookville.
The detachment participated in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. While in that country, the 665th focused on new construction and maintenance missions.
Staff Sergeant Dan Emery and Sgt. Ramon De La Cruz were welcomed to the event, along with their families. Other local members of the 665th who were unable to attend included: Sgt. Jordan Bish, Sgt. Allen Bowel, SPC Amber Rawson, Sgt. Josie Stitt, SPC Curtis Reed and SPC Megan Nosker.
As a specialized unit of the Guard, members serve from a wide area, but many are from the immediate Brookville area.
Many members of the two veteran posts were Vietnam-era veterans and remembered that there were no celebrations or welcomes when they returned home.
Commander William Littlefield of VFW Post 204 recalled returning to the country after his second tour in Vietnam and being ignored. He said he is also a member of the Vietnam Veterans chapter in Clearfield where their motto is, “Never again will one generation of veterans be ignored by other veterans.”
Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Coordinator Krupa Steele, a 10-year Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, said she understands the transition from of deployment. “To the wives, I want to say thank you for everything you do. It is a difficult job.”
“I’m very thankful for everyone who had a hand in today. I’m just excited to be with my wife and children,” said Emery. His daughter was about one-and-a-half years old when he left.
“I was a contractor before we left and I’m looking to take a position with the Department of the Army,” continued Emery. “I’m just happy to be here.”
Wife Sierra agreed: “It’s just a relief to have us all together again and it was a long time coming but we made it. The kids did really well, I’m very proud of them. Luckily, there was Face Time and we are very fortunate to communicate almost daily.”
De La Cruz has been with the National Guard for four years and is still employed with the Guard. “I’m glad to be back home safely with my wife and kids after this deployment. The mission was satisfying and we were able to accomplish our mission.”
The luncheon was sponsored by the d’Argy Family of Brookville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.