As we pointed out in the last column, Stage One of the Democrat response to the Wuhan Flu was denial. The problem was as new cases, hospitalizations and deaths mounted, it became impossible to ignore the seriousness of the virus.
Thus ... Stage Two. In Stage Two of the Democrat response, Wuhan was a super flu, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, penetrate the homes of everyone and kill us all. The problem was, as independent organizations correlated, and even worse, publicized the statistics, it became clear Wuhan was a disease that threatened the old and infirm, but was little more than a painful inconvenience for everyone else.
People began to ask, and even worse ask during public demonstrations, “Why are we destroying people’s lives and our economy by locking down everyone? Why not just lock down the elderly and infirm and let the rest of us get back to work?”
Thus ... Stage Three of the Democrat response. Stage Three attempts to convince everyone that the Wuhan Flu threatens the young and healthy as well as the old and infirm.
One example is a recent piece by 33-year-old Mara Gay, a member of The New York Times editorial board. “The day before I got sick (with Wuhan), I ran three miles, walked 10 more, then raced up the stairs to my fifth-floor apartment as always, slinging laundry with me as I went.”
Sure. And did the Iditarod. And climbed Mount Everest. Then did the Iron Man in Hawaii.
If you can’t find anyone who’ll exaggerate their symptoms enough, do you do it yourself? Gay claims she still suffers from Wuhan’s effects and it felt like “hot tar” in my lungs!
Remember CNN’s Chris Cuomo (after telling us what a bad ass boxer he was) going all dramatic about his Wuhan Flu, claiming he had hallucinations featuring his dead father? The only problem? The New York Post reported some old guy caught Cuomo out and about in the Hamptons, looking at a piece of property he owns up there while he was supposed to be in quarantine.
The Hamptons. Guess this Wuhan Flu is quite the ordeal.
Look, Rimersburg Rules doesn’t know Gay or Cuomo, so we don’t know for a fact what happened, only that we don’t believe them. We don’t think they much care for people from places like Arkansas as Gay claims. We think this is the next phase of the propaganda war: claiming the Wuhan Flu devastates the young and healthy, ignoring the evidence, and aimed at keeping the economy closed as long as possible with the hope of a recession or depression that will keep Trump from being re-elected.
Conspiracy theory? Hardly. Granted, the evidence is circumstantial, but it’s compelling. The left believes, or at least claims to believe Trump is like Hitler, a racist, sexist, rapist, bigot, corrupt agent of a foreign power. Nearly the entire population has been quarantined despite overwhelming scientific and statistical evidence that the Wuhan Flu only threatens the old and infirm. When you prevent people from going to work, they are by definition unemployed. If you keep those people unemployed, they are not making anything, so Gross Domestic Product shrinks, which is by definition a recession, or, if it gets bad enough, a depression.
But who in their right mind would do such a thing? Here’s a better question. If during Hitler’s rise to power you could have prevented it by throwing your economy into a depression, would you do it? Especially if you would not personally suffer from the hardship?
We know we would.
But what about today’s Democrats? Don’t they care about the American victims?
For the most part they’ll be red state and working class Americans, the very people responsible for electing the Nazi Trump. They are deplorable, irredeemable. They deserve what they get.
Rules could be wrong. Wouldn’t that would be nice?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]