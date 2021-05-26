As we informed you in the last column, the Arizona Senate is auditing the Nov. 3 Presidential election as conducted by Maricopa County. On May 12, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann wrote a letter to Maricopa County Supervisor Chairman Jack Sellers.
“The first issue concerns Maricopa County’s apparent intent to renege on its previous commitment to comply fully with the legislative subpoenas issued on January 13, 2021, which, as you know, Judge Thomason found were valid and enforceable.
”To date, attorneys for Maricopa County have refused to produce virtual images of routers used in connection with the general election...
”Separately, Maricopa County has refused to provide the passwords necessary to access vote tabulation devices...
”The county has not provided any chain-of-custody documentation for the ballots... The bags in which the ballots were stored are not sealed, although the audit team has found at the bottom of many boxes cut seals of the type that would have sealed a ballot bag...
”Most of the ballot boxes were sealed merely with regular tape and not secured by any kind of tamper-evident seal... The audit team has encountered a significant number of instances in which there is a disparity between the actual number of ballots contained in a batch and the total denoted on the pink report slip accompanying the batch...
”In most of these instances, the total on the pink report slip is greater than the number of ballots in the batch...
”We have recently discovered that the entire ‘Database’ directory from the D drive of the machine ‘EMSPrimary’ has been deleted. This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, ‘Results Tally and Reporting,’ is not located anywhere on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference that machine as the location of the database. This suggests that the main database for all election-related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed.” (A back up copy has since been located.)
Let’s summarize and analyze. The routers record the internet addresses of anyone who “enters” the voting machines and the internet address of anyone the voting machines send information to. Maricopa County will not let the Audit Team look at the routers. Who’s internet addresses are on the routers and what, if anything did they do to the voting machines? Did unauthorized entities have access to the voting machines?
Without passwords, the audit team can’t see how the votes were tabulated. Why does Maricopa County want to prevent the audit team from examining the vote tabulation?
Without chain-of-custody documentation for the ballots we don’t know who had access to them. Most of the ballot boxes were sealed with normal tape, which raises the possibility that the boxes were re-opened and then resealed using regular tape, since they no longer had access to tamper proof tape. The ballot bags were not sealed and the seals that possibly sealed them and were cut were found at the bottom of the ballot box.
There were fewer ballots, up to 17 percent, in many bags, than the pink slip which itemized the contents of the bags said were in the bags.
All of the above indicates the POSSIBILITY that after the Arizona subpoenas were served, someone opened the ballot boxes and bags and removed what they knew to be suspect ballots. It also indicates the POSSIBILITY that after the Arizona subpoenas were served, someone deleted the electronic record of the ballots and tabulations, the electronic version of shredding the evidence. It also indicates the POSSIBILITY that after the Arizona subpoenas were served, someone deleted the electronic record of the routers showing who “entered” the voting machines and now someone doesn’t want that fact discovered.
It is also POSSIBLE there are perfectly innocent reasons for everything the auditors found. Still, two questions remain: Why won’t Maricopa cooperate and is it time to audit Philadelphia?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]