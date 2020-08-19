There are so many upsetting and outrageous things going on, that it is hard to pick one with which to start. I guess we’ll begin with one that is totally pure evil. That would be the cold blooded murder of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant by a black man while riding his bike. What would make someone decide to go next door and kill a little kid? Drugs may or may not have been a factor. Who knows? To add to the outrage, the story has been given very sparse coverage in the mainstream media. Imagine if a white man had murdered a little black kid. That would, of course, be equally evil. I suspect, however, that the incident would have been treated differently. The headlines would have featured the story for weeks. There would have been riots and looting. A nationally televised funeral would have been held.
It makes one wonder what racial equality really means. Why does a criminal like George Floyd get so much more coverage than a little boy?
As far as George Floyd is concerned, new evidence has raised some serious questions. First of all, he was stating that he couldn’t breath before he was even on the ground. Secondly, if the officer’s knee was really choking him, how could he speak? A strong case could be made that he died from a drug overdose rather than police brutality.
One of the more stupid issues to be raised is that of reparations. This is such a crock. In my own case, slavery had been abolished long, long before my ancestors set foot on these shores. The same holds true for my late wife’s ancestors. So, why should I or my son be held responsible for slavery? It’s not just us. There is nobody living today in this country who owned slaves, as well as nobody who ever was a slave. Slavery was an abomination, but it has been gone from the United States for over a century. The BLM people actually argue that we should give them our houses. Ain’t gonna happen.
The Democrat mayors who almost gleefully allowed their cities to be destroyed are now demanding federal help. That would mean that our tax dollars would go to fix something that we had nothing to do with, and something which could have been nipped in the bud.
The idea of mail-in ballots is obviously a blatant attempt at rigging the election. It is not the same thing as absentee ballots, which have been around for a long time, although the Democrats are trying to say that they are one in the same. Even Dr. Fauci has said that there is no reason to not have in person voting. Remember, the Postal Union has endorsed Joe Biden. That makes me a bit suspicious.
As for Antifa, they are nothing short of a new version of the Nazi Brown Shirts. They are looting and destroying businesses and burning books. In major cities, it is Kristallnacht all over again. Why are they not dealt with like the organized terrorists that they are?
The totally irrational hatred of the police is another cause for great concern, or at least it should be. Of course, a society without police is an anarchist’s dream come true. Some idiots even advocate replacing police with unarmed social workers. How would you like that job? Of course, there are a few bad cops. Every group has its bad apples. Painting everyone in a group with the same brush is nothing short of idiocy.
The assault on President Trump is appalling. They call him a racist. Give me an example of his racism. They call him a pathological liar. Give me some examples. The lack of examples is glaring.
Space does not permit looking at a lot of outrages. I tried to pick some of the worst. You know, I grew up during the Cold War. I lived through the Cuban Missile Crisis. Those were really scary, but I have never been more frightened about the future of our country than I am now.