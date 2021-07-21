Regular readers know that I like to talk about the weather. It used to be a safe subject of conversation, not so much anymore.
While standing in a torrential rain during an unveiling ceremony on Saturday, my thoughts turned to the very strange and extreme weather conditions taking place around the globe.
The Allegheny River was rising fast not far from where we stood while the western United States is experiencing a millennial drought. Elsewhere in the world, central Europe and parts of the Middle East have been devastated by extreme flooding. And then there was the catastrophic ice storm in Texas about six months ago, followed by a plague of grasshoppers in the Southwest that’s eating up what’s left of withering crops.
What is going on?
A few years ago, I wrote of the lead-up to the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. A monster dust storm in April 1935 known as Black Sunday sent windborne soil drifting eastward, powdering even Washington, D.C., with pieces of midwestern farmland. At the time that I wrote the piece, I thought that our unusually hot and dry summer was merely a variation in normal weather.
For the record, I’m not a climate change denier. There is something amiss on Planet Earth, but I’m not convinced that it’s all the human race’s fault. We may have contributed to it, but there’s something much bigger going on.
It isn’t only me. Thanks to the wonders of the Internet, I get to talk to people from all over the place. From Australia to Hawaii to the U.K., folks are uneasy.
The pandemic is one thing and, bad as it has been, it could be much worse. Civil unrest appears to be a natural follow-up symptom to worldwide sickness. Adding some extreme weather on top of it is downright scary.
And then there’s the whole thing of hundreds of dying songbirds in the Midwest in recent months. Whatever is sickening them has been found in a few places in Pennsylvania. Robins, blue jays, starlings and common grackles seem to be the most frequent victims.
Wildlife biologists don’t know what’s killing them. If you find a young bird lying on the ground that has crusty eyes and head tremors, don’t touch it. Get in touch with the regional Game Commission office instead.
For the folks who are interested in amateur radio or who deal with communication systems, you know that we are entering a very interesting period of sunspot activity. Over the past couple of days, the earth has lucked out and dodged three rather powerful sun events. Some scientists think that there’s a link between these solar activities and the earth’s weather.
I know. This is all gloomy stuff for a newspaper column that tries to bring a little sunshine. On the other hand, these are stories you might miss while watching television news.
“So what?” you might ask. “Most of that stuff is happening on the other side of the world or in space. It has nothing to do with us.”
That’s what we were saying back in January 2020, too.
A period of heavy unrelenting rains, coupled with political strife, in early-1700s central Europe set the stage for a mass migration out of Germany and today’s Belgium and the Netherlands. Food scarcity, rising prices and failed crops were some of the reasons our ancestors hopped on ships and started over again in the North American colonies.
It’s thought that an Icelandic volcano’s eruption sometime around 1300 sent enough ash into the atmosphere to lower the global temperature. Europe experienced one or two years of steady rain, drowning crops before they had a chance to ripen. It is thought that the resulting famine weakened the survivors for a generation, setting them up for the period known as the Black Death.
There have always been weather and geological events that upset what people thought of as “normal.” I guess it’s our turn.
I won’t even pretend to know what is going on or what is causing this wacky world weather. My crystal ball has been at the repair shop, so your guess is as good as mine. All we can do is deal with the situation as best we can.
So, I’m not a genius and I don’t have psychic powers. All I do is watch and read several news sources before saying “Hmm” a lot.
Nearly everyone can access WQED in Pittsburgh, our area’s public broadcasting system. The PBS News Hour is always worth watching for those stories that the mainstream media doesn’t cover.
Believe it or not, media folks are not really the enemy of the public. We look for stories that might help you understand the world around a little bit better.
And PBS is a lot more reliable than my crystal ball.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]