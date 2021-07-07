I hope that everybody had a good Fourth of July. I have no idea what the weather was like because I’m writing this a week in advance. Holidays tend to disrupt our deadlines in the newspaper business.
I’m kind of funny because I don’t remember the Fourths when it rained all day. To me, this is one day of the year that is forever sunny and bright. That’s the way it should be.
Fortunately, Thomas Jefferson was at the original Fourth and recorded the temperature throughout the day. The reading at 6 a.m. was 68 degrees, climbing to the mid-70s around noon before dropping off to the low-70s by evening.
In later years, secondhand accounts claimed that it was a sweltering day, the Founding Fathers suffering horribly, and so we celebrate the date with fireworks, picnics, cranky children and watermelon juice running down our arms.
I admire Jefferson’s factual record because it takes the manufactured hysteria out of the moment. Which is not to say that there weren’t heated debates and shouting matches inside Independence Hall in the weeks leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
It’s part of the political landscape, not only in the U.S. but also in the U.K. Brits are somewhat more low-key than we are these days, and they’d like to pretend that everything has always been this way in Old Blighty. There are also charlatans who would like to sell you London Bridge at a bargain price.
Consider a small island nation with a long history punctuated by invasions and overthrown monarchs.
William the Conqueror kicked it off by beating King Harold, the guy who everybody thought was the legitimate monarch. Billy claimed that Harry promised him the throne after being “rescued” following a shipwreck on the shores of Normandy. I suspect some coercion was involved.
A little less than a century later, two of William’s grandchildren squabbled over their right to the throne, plunging the country into what is known as the Anarchy. That issue got sorted out after his great grandson was crowned Henry II, introducing the Plantagenet family to English history. We could call them a political dynasty of thugs who reigned for about 300 years.
One of the Plantagenet kings 150 years later was overthrown and murdered by the queen and her lover. The deposed Edward II’s great-grandson was also overthrown, imprisoned and possibly starved to death by his cousin, Henry IV. Fifty years later, Henry’s grandson was removed from the throne due to mental illness, reinstated and then removed again by one of his cousins.
Richard III was the eventual winner of that last scuffle until he was defeated and killed in battle, ending the Plantagenet mafia’s rule and beginning the next family dynasty, the Tudors, followed by the Stewarts.
One of the Stewart kings lost his head for basically thinking that he knew everything better than anybody else. Oliver Cromwell and his Puritan cronies imposed a repressive authoritarian regime for 12 years and then the Brits said, “No, thanks. We like celebrating Christmas and dancing around the maypole. Give us good King Charlie.”
But Charles II was not that great a king, self-indulgent and prone to chasing women other than his beloved wife. He ended up without a legitimate heir, and so his disastrous brother came to the throne for a while before losing it. James II’s daughters inherited the throne in turn.
And so it went, with skulduggery and many popular uprisings among the people thrown in for good measure, until the early 1700s. While succession to the crown became an orderly process, British politics was still, shall we say, messy.
The U.S. Constitution is not a whimsical document dreamed up by dubiously inspired dreamers. There was a lot of blood spilled and sweat perspired by those rambunctious old Brits for centuries. While our Founding Fathers were influenced heavily by the Enlightenment, our American laws are still rooted in the English tradition.
So, we find ourselves embroiled in more turmoil than the U.S. has seen since the1960s, but even that was minor when compared to the years leading up to the Civil War.
Back on January 6 of this year, a mob of bully boys and girls invaded the U.S. Capitol, many of them believers in QAnon’s so-called Plan. There was no plan, just as the 1960s’ radicals so-called plan involved tearing everything down with nothing to replace it.
How foolish.
We already have a plan known as the Constitution, along with its original ten amendments known as the Bill of Rights — ten, not just one, not just the Second.
Stick to the original plan. There is a lot of hard-won wisdom in it.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]