September is National Preparedness Month for a lot of good reasons. While reading as many news reports as possible last week, I found it ironic that there was a local manhunt in progress on 9/11.
Once again, neighbors looked out for neighbors, passing the word on Facebook and through phone calls. I peeked out my windows and, sure enough, everybody had their porch and interior lights blazing. Danger takes a vacation in the presence of light.
During occasional blackouts, the only illumination comes from those solar garden lights in backyards and along sidewalks. They look like fireflies or stars in a summer sky. But they are useful as well as pretty.
You can bring those inside when the power goes out. You probably won’t be able to read by them, and they won’t power a refrigerator or television. You will be able to see well enough to walk around without bumping into furniture, though.
People still keep candles and oil lamps around. If that’s what you have on hand, use them. I always worry about fire dangers, though, and keep rechargeable lights and lanterns on hand instead.
I don’t lead a fashionable life, and I can spot a bargain at 50 paces. That’s why I’m passing along these tips to my readers. It’s all part of giving back to the larger community.
Being prepared is a marathon, not a footrace. Buying and installing a complete solar energy system at home is out of the reach of a lot of household budgets, but those solar path lights are pretty cheap. Buy a couple of the $2 varieties at the dollar store or at Walmart every month, and you’ll soon have all the emergency lighting you’ll need.
I don’t buy that many AA batteries anymore. Ten years ago, my late special friend gave me a set of rechargeable batteries and a plug-in charger for my birthday. Right now, you can get a similar set on Amazon for about $25 or so.
The Native being the Native, I invested in bulk packs of rechargeable AA and AAA batteries in the past couple of years. I just keep them charged all the time. When the lights go out, I don’t worry about powering up my flashlights and lanterns.
Amazon always runs a series of daily deals, the best of them being so-called lightning deals. If you remember Kmart’s beloved Blue Light Specials, you know how this works. If you can take advantage of one of these, you might find yourself the proud owner of a charger, batteries and other useful gizmos for very little money.
One of those useful gizmos is a rechargeable power pack. You can plug one into a wall socket to charge, and it stays charged up for weeks or months. With one of these, you can recharge your cell phone, tablet or battery-power lantern.
These are a little pricier, but you might ask Santa for one in the coming months. They’re great to have around, believe me.
Having some jugs of water on hand is a good idea, and it doesn’t take any money at all. Save the plastic jugs after you use up the vinegar or iced tea, wash them out, give them a good rinsing with a combination of bleach and water and then fill them from your kitchen faucet.
It’s not a good idea to store your emergency water in plastic milk jugs. Those are made out of a type of plastic that was designed to break down over time. They will leak after a while.
Buying a few extra cans of food and stashing them away every month is easy. This works great if you keep an eye out for sales, and you might soon find yourself in the position of trying to find a place to keep them all.
It’s a matter of personal preference, but I try to stick with cans that don’t have those convenient pull-tab tops. The old-fashion kind requiring a can opener seems to store better on the shelf. The pull-tabs are a little fragile and can spring leaks.
Paper plates, bowls and napkins, along with plastic eating utensils, are other things that can be bought on a monthly basis at the dollar store. Those are nice to have on hand if there is a boil-water notice in effect after a flood.
People are funny. We know that bad things can happen and yet believe they won’t. We are always so surprised when Murphy knocks on our door and not our neighbors’.
Murphy’s address book has some typos it in and he might come calling at the wrong house. You know he does that. And that’s why keeping things around “just in case” will make your life easier.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]