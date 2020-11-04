Due to a couple routine medical screenings tomorrow, I’m writing this week’s column on Sunday afternoon. I don’t like to take chances with newspaper deadlines, and there’s a good possibility that we’re going to see the first real snow of the season on Monday morning.
I spent part of the early afternoon chasing down trash can lids. It’s pretty much a seasonal sport up here on the hill in South Bethlehem. On the other hand, it’s a simple way to cultivate neighborliness.
After getting myself nicely snuggled indoors, the wind gusts and showers of graupel, also known as snow pellets, turned out to be the most entertaining part of the day. With wall-to-wall election coverage on television for months, interspersed with COVID news, you might say that I’m a little jaded. This is despite the fact that I don’t really watch television unless it’s playing in the background at Mom’s house.
I didn’t give up on the boob tube for the sake of being eccentric. I got the idea from a friend who gave up on it more than a decade ago. While living in a somewhat remote location for three years, I tried cutting the cord and found that I liked the peace and silence.
Of course, getting all your news from the Internet has its drawbacks, too. If you think that you’re being inundated with information on television, it may be even worse online. There are so many sources, a good number of them of questionable reputation.
But you’re kind of forced to become a good consumer as a result. It’s easier to cross- and double-check most stories. I try to find at least three articles or videos, and they are of different political slants.
This election year has been enough to give even the most even-tempered person the fits.
By law, counting votes cannot begin in Pennsylvania until the polls close on Election Day. With this year’s record turnout and an astonishing number of absentee ballots, we probably still won’t know who won until sometime on Friday.
And then there are likely to be challenges to the numbers anyway. Such is life in an important swing state, especially so when one of the candidates has a fondness for filing lawsuits, frivolous or otherwise.
This may be our main form of entertainment until well into March. I’d better stock up on books and craft projects while there is still time.
The U.S. has had its share of contested presidential elections before. It has experienced epidemics and pandemics. I don’t know of a time when we’ve had both things going on at the same time.
I don’t know. I’ve always imagined historic times to be a bit more flamboyant than 2020 has turned out to be. I mean, you’d expect dragons flying across the moon or something, not all this waiting around.
On the other hand, people talk about all the new hobbies and projects they’ve taken up since the pandemic began. Which presents an entirely different set of problems.
Back in the spring, flour, yeast and toilet paper were scarce. Now? Don’t bother trying to find canning jars and lids because there won’t be any for another six months.
The last time I can remember that happening was back in the early ‘70s when Nixon imposed price controls for several months. People hoarded toilet paper and canning jars, then, too. These are things that I remember from my first year of working at GC Murphy’s.
I was young, too young to vote, and liked to believe the best of our nation’s leaders. Adults would grouse about Nixon’s policies and how they couldn’t find what they wanted on store shelves. I would parrot words to the effect, “Well, I’m sure he knows what he’s doing.”
As a sidenote here, part-time high school employees have no power over what is available and at what price, nor do most retail workers. Be kind.
I was disabused of that innocent notion a couple years later when I was a Clarion State College radio newscaster. I thought Nixon should have been locked up after Watergate. That sentiment comes back to haunt me sometimes.
We’ve seen airplanes flying into American buildings within the last 20 years, wars in half-forgotten corners of the world, the rise of e-commerce, portable phones with more computer processing power than was used to get us to the moon and back. There’s a lot still in play.
Sometime in late January, I mentioned to Josh that it might be time to start talking about this coronavirus pandemic that was spreading from China.
“No kiddin’. This is going to be the story of the century!”
You’ll have to forgive my sense of hyperbole. I hadn’t been sleeping enough and I get squirrely when that happens. Then again, it has been an interesting year so far and we still have another 80 to go until 2100. That makes me a little nervous.
Man plans. God laughs.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]