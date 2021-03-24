On January 6, 2021 a couple hundred people breached the Capital Building and occupied it for about two hours during an “armed, deadly insurrection.”
Armed?
“How many firearms were confiscated in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds during that day?” asked Senator Ron Johnson at a Senate Homeland Security hearing.
“To my knowledge, we have not recovered any on that day from any other arrests at the scene at this point,” replied Jill Sanborn, FBI assistant director for counter-terrorism. The only shots fired inside the Capitol, Sanborn said, were those fired at a Trump supporter.
Okay, unarmed insurrection right?
But what about “deadly?”
It was for sure if you were a Trump supporter.
Kevin D. Greeson suffered a heart attack outside of the Capitol, Rosanne Boyland was trampled, again, outside the Capitol, and Benjamin Philips died of a stroke and it appears he never entered the Capitol either. One person who did enter was Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran. While climbing through a window, the un-armed Babbitt was shot dead by an undisclosed Capitol Police officer.
But those Trumpster insurrectioners beat Officer Brian Sicknick to death with a fire extinguisher! I read it in the New York Times!
Dear lefties, when Rimersburg Rules makes up something in a column, we tell you we did in the same column. The New York Times does not.
Even CNN had to admit, “... medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.” Officer Sicknick returned to his office under his own power, collapsed and died the next day. According to the British Daily Mail, Sicknick’s mother thinks he died of a stroke, but the government won’t release the autopsy results.
Meanwhile, at the other insurrection ... we could choose Washington, D.C. (week-long siege of the White House), Seattle (weeks-long occupation of two city blocks of sovereign territory of the United States and declared succession), Minneapolis (police station taken over and occupied) or dozens of other cities, but let’s pick Portland.
Setting aside the attack on the Federal Courthouse, according to The Oregonian, “filed court documents that give a day-by-day accounting of their protest response over the last six weeks, ... violence downtown a list of more than 100 fires set ... $4.8 million in property damage ... enumerated violence or threats to police and others on nearly a nightly basis since May 29 ... More than 32 officers also have been injured ... One fire medic was struck in the stomach by a rock launched about one city block away ... The front of an officer’s uniform caught on fire ...”
According to Webster, “Definition of insurrection: an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”
So is a months-long nationwide attack upon the institutions and officials of the United States an insurrection or is a two-hour riot in the Capitol building?
“My advice to people who might be inclined to follow in the footsteps of those who engaged in the kind of activity we saw last week (January 6, 2021) is stay home,” FBI Director Chris Wray said. “Look at what’s happening now to the people who were involved in the Capitol siege.”
KGW Portland reports federal prosecutors have dismissed more than one-third of the Portland cases including defendants charged with assaulting a federal officer, and more dismissals may be on the way. More than half were “dismissed with prejudice,” meaning you can’t refile the charges, “which several former federal prosecutors described as extremely rare.”
President Biden’s campaign workers and Vice President Kamala Harris raised bail money for the insurrectionists. Biden is elected President and suddenly at least one-third of the Portland insurrectionists are set free.
And Director Wray, others are looking at what didn’t happen.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]