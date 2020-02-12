Technically speaking, we should frame the question, “What are you?”
Are you a Democrat or Republican? Since World War II, Democrats have traditionally represented the interests of workers and the elderly. Republicans represented the interests of the college educated, and the upper class businessman and investor. Both political parties sought to represent the middle class, or at least convince the middle class they were representing them.
Politics, then, was an issue of left versus right, more taxes and government spending versus less taxes and government spending.
That has changed. Simply put, the middle class isn’t as interesting or as powerful as it used to be. For the first time in living memory, in the words of CNBC, “Middle-class Americans are now outnumbered by those above and below them and are ‘falling behind financially,’ according to a new analysis of government data by the Pew Research Center. The beginning of 2015 saw 120.8 million adults living in middle-income homes, compared with 121.3 million Americans living in lower- and upper-income households, a significant shift that ‘could signal a tipping point’ ... The median income of middle-income households fell by 4 percent between 2000 and 2014, while median wealth — assets minus debts — fell by 28 percent between 2001 and 2013.”
Much of this deterioration was caused by the Great Recession and a Democratic Party that reoriented itself toward the very rich and, in part, as a result of identity politics, the poor or government dependent. On the other hand, the Republicans continued to represent business and investor interests. Both parties arranged for and tolerated bailouts, one-sided trade deals and mass immigration that off-shored jobs and drove down the wages of the ones that remained. Left behind? The 70 percent of the population without college educations and working class retirees.
In June 2015, we noted Democrat and Republican opposition to Presidential candidate Rick Santorum, “because he threatens the elites of both political parties. Santorum advocates for the 70 percent of Americans who don’t have a college degree and are competing with the unskilled workers who are coming into this country.”
“Many of the 70 percent,” we noted “are the working class/union base of the Democrats. These Democrats oppose illegal immigration and are socially conservative. On the Republican side ... well, it’s the same including values issues. The similarity between the working class and values voters of both parties is so astounding you almost wonder if everyone’s in the wrong party. Maybe 30 percent of voters, the internet billionaires and the homosexual activists, the trust fund environmentalists and the teachers unions, the Chamber of Commerce and the feminists all belong in one party, and the other 70 percent, the union guys, working class blacks and Catholics, Evangelical conservatives and home-schoolers belong in another ... Maybe the possibility of a 70 percent to 30 percent realignment is terrifying to the Lords and Ladies running the two parties. Maybe political re-alignment is way over-due and maybe Santorum is just the guy who can pull it off.”
Santorum wasn’t able to pull it off, but in 2016 a guy named Donald Trump did. Workers elected Trump and he promptly re-negotiated NAFTA and blocked illegal immigration.
Today’s politics are no longer left/right, they’re up/down — the financial interests and values of the upper class and their allies versus the financial interests and values of the shrinking middle class. If you’re a retiree who votes Democrat, how long do you think it will take until Social Security and Medicare join the electoral college and the Senate as “racist?” If you’re upper class or a college educated Republican, why should you pay more for a nanny or goodies in an immigration/trade war just so high school graduates can have a decedent job? If you’re a union guy, how long until you lose your job to a crappy trade deal or an illegal alien who’ll do it cheaper?
Democrat or Republican, Globalist or Nationalist, who are you?
