Dear Gayle,
I have been very upset. I am a diabetic. It took a long time for my blood sugars to get regulated, but they finally are. My doctor is now working on my A1C. After trying me on different meds, he found the one that worked for me. He had me on a weekly injection. My numbers were great. I thought I was going to be okay. Then my insurance company said they wouldn’t pay for that med anymore and I had to switch to one they would pay for or buy the good one myself which I can’t afford. The one they wanted to switch me to was one I’d been tried on before and it hadn’t worked. Not only that, it just made me feel very hungry all the time. Now I have to go back on that bad one and give up the one that helps me. Why do insurance companies think they know more than my doctor?
— Peggy
Dear Peggy,
I hear this a lot. It used to be that, if the medicine you needed were expensive, your insurer might not have been pleased about it, but they covered that cost anyway. Then insurers decided to get more involved. Their slow intrusion into our medical lives was tolerated, and now they call many of the shots for our healthcare. I can think of no other industry in which the service provider has so much say in what will affect the service recipient than that which can be seen daily in the field of health insurance.
Everything in life appears to be in balance. The balance point for the fact that we have the technology to discover and develop increasingly effective medications is that the development process is expensive and the manufacturer has only the span of the patent — essentially a couple of decades — to make back that money and a reasonable profit for the effort. That means that a pill that costs a dollar to make today cost so much to create five years ago that we could be asked to pay hundreds for it. Insurance companies now make deals with those meds manufacturers to reimburse them at a rate acceptable to both. The med company might get less per pill, but they make up for a lot of that by selling more of those pills because the insurance company will be pushing prescribers to that pill. The company that does not do so well is the one that did not agree to be extorted by your insurer — yet. They kept their price where they thought it needed to be, and now they are paying for that by being shunned by insurance companies, which means ultimately that they will be selling far less product. It is a win-win, lose-lose situation. Guess which group you and the med which works for you are in. I cannot believe I am saying this, but it may take an act of Congress to undo this situation, but of course, that would just create a different bad situation. I wish you all the best.
Dear Readers,
The state of Ohio closed its schools for an indefinite period of time starting on St. Patrick’s Day. What is a bright spot in that is that the school system realized the impact this action would have on those students who count on that meal or two at school each day. Their schools have made a plan to keep their cafeteria cooks and their bus drivers employed by continuing to have meals made and have them delivered by the bus drivers. At a time when this whole virus-spread issue has taken on a bizarre, almost comedic quality by the sudden hoarding of toilet tissue, certain churches insisting that parishioners sit with an empty chair between each — even between spouses who arrived together — and jokes about underground sales of hand sanitizer, it is good to hear of something positive being pulled from the stories engendered by this event. What amazes me beyond how far certain efforts have already gone to stop the spread of this new upper-respiratory illness is that we did not see this same level of vigilance when we experienced swine flu, or bird flu, or even AIDS. Nothing that had caused the death of only around 2 percent of those affected has ever caused a run on toilet paper — and two of those earlier diseases were known to have their symptoms include a need of such paper; coronavirus causes breathing issues. My take on it is that, sometimes the media does less to inform us and more to scare us unnecessarily. Stay well.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]