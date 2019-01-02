Dear Gayle,
I heard a song on the radio that said, “Why can’t every day be like Christmas?” Why can’t it? Why aren’t we all just trying to live like that all the time?
— CL
Dear CL,
For much of what comes as part of most holidays, we would not want to. I am referring to the secular parts of holidays, of course. We might do well to have the spiritual part of certain holiday experiences carry forward, but we would not likely be able to manage the other side of many holidays if those were with us all year. One of the things that makes Christmas, or any other holiday special, is that it is rare — yearly for most. By your asking, I assume that your holiday was a good one. Wonderful. In many ways, so was mine, but it can be counterbalanced by the stress of shopping under pressure, decorating, hiding gifts where others will not find them too soon, searching for that gift we bought six months ago because it was perfect for a certain someone on our list, but now that gift is perfectly hidden even from us, creating holiday foods, hosting events, wrapping presents, packing the car, traveling long distances, fitting everything and everyone into a tight schedule, making time to do some holiday-related activities with our community or church, budgeting to get through all of this… If we had a holiday of this magnitude every month or two, we would burn out, and those events would no longer be special, just another huge chore. For many, doing all of this even once a year is challenging. For some people, such holidays can also bring sad memories for a variety of reasons. Yes, there is joy to be found at Christmas, and we are likely to feel at the end that it was worth the work we had to do to experience that warmth, but the whole process takes a toll, and we need time to pull ourselves together before we take it on again. If you are speaking only of the warm feeling that comes from the giving and caring part of Christmas, we can certainly achieve that in many ways without scheduling a holiday to get it. For instance, you might consider setting aside money in your wallet to slip into a can at the cash register each time you see one of those as checking out. Most often, such containers are soliciting donations for someone with a grave illness. You will be giving to people who need that outreach of generosity and thoughtfulness from others at a critical time.
Dear Gayle,
Most of the time, my boyfriend and I get along fine, but now and then we have an argument about something. My problem is that he will rant about his side, then when I’m about to start with mine, he holds up his hand and announces, “Let’s just let it go.” He acts all Mr. United Nations seeking peace, and if I say, “No! You had your say, I get to have mine,” he looks like the one who wants to move on while I look like the one who won’t let it go. It just makes me more mad. Is there anything I can do about this?
— Madder
Dear Madder,
Are there witnesses to these arguments? Is that why you are concerned about what others will think by your insisting on speaking your mind? Why do you care what anyone else thinks about how you look at such times? If you keep your voice firm and even, you should be able to present your point of view while still appearing to be an assertive yet reasonable person. You need to feel that both of you have presented your arguments, not just one of you. Do that. By trying to stop the debate in the middle after he has vented his own thoughts, your boyfriend is performing a passive form of bullying. My take on it is that this is not the only time he passively bullies, but it is probably the event most noticeable to you. The next time the man says that you should each just let it go, begin your response by saying that letting go is a great idea, and that you will be happy to just as soon as the issue is back in balance by having had both sides be presented. Speak your piece, then close the matter.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
