In 2019, The Leader-Vindicator ran a special feature called, “I Love My Hometown.” It had it’s own tab and citizens, businesses and school children all wrote compositions about what they liked best about their hometown. In anticipation that this was going to be an annual event, I prepared my column accordingly. I guess it did not turn out to be a yearly event after all, but here is my composition on “Why I Love My Hometown.”
There is a trope about getting stuck in your hometown. I guess George Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful Life” is the most famous example of that. Young adults are always supposed to move away from home, go out into the big, wide world and make their fortune, even the fairy tales say so. Staying in your hometown just isn’t done — in my case, Hawthorn. Well, this has to be analyzed on a case by case basis. Each individual must ask themselves, “Why?” Is there a good reason to leave my hometown, and will I really be better off or am I just imagining the grass is greener somewhere else?
I’ve asked myself that question a number of times over the years, and the answer kept coming back negative — I would not be better off somewhere else. Cities and traveling do not appeal to me, in fact they turn me off. Each person is different. We must be attuned to our personalities and know in which “soil” we would grow well in and thrive. Some plants like the shade, some like the sun, some like a lot of water and some just a little water. Humans are the same way. Each person has to know the environment that is best for them. Fortunately, the internet has practically erased the need to physically be “somewhere else.”
I am thankful I live in a part of the country where the seasons change, so I get to experience a preview of what it feels like to live almost anywhere in the world. We enjoy the beauty and complain about the extremes, and then the parade of the seasons starts all over again. We have the summer heat so we can appreciate the coolness of fall, and the coldness of winter so we can appreciate the warmth of spring. In Pennsylvania we get an all-around weather experience.
For children, spring in the country meant playing outdoors without a coat and going barefoot again — kids love to play outdoors. The scope for the imagination is endless: baking mud cakes in the sun, kite flying, drawing chalk pavement pictures, bike riding, roller skating and making play food for the dolls from nature. Doll cuisine was made up of a number of creative dishes: curled up dandelion strips made a plate of spaghetti with the shredded head of the dandelion for the cheese on top. Tiny blue flowers were blueberries and sticks and tree bark were meat. Mashed onion tops or leftover Burger King ketchup packets dunked in ditch water made realistically smelling onion or tomato soup for the dolls, and don’t forget the mud pudding for dessert — if you could get the right consistency.
My brother and I would take our small, plastic cowboy and Indian figures on outdoor adventures when the weather permitted. Our hero, the Beige Cowboy, would battle the fearsome Geronimo while the star-crossed Indian lovers, Mount Pretty and Tommyhawk Knife, flew away on a kite into the sunset. That really is what happened to those two plastic figures. We gave them a ride on a kite one day, the string broke and they soared away with the kite and that is the last we ever saw of them.
For adults, spring means an end to the snow, watching for crocuses, yard clean up, getting the garden ready for planting, picnics and more outdoor activities. Most years spring quickly eases into summer. In the country, summer means mowing grass, tending vegetable gardens and flower gardens, dodging insects, swimming, fireflies, yard sales, vacations and county fairs. When you live in the country, you can pick your own strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and apples, not to mention all the garden vegetables. Although I am no fan of summer heat, each season has its own beauty.
By the time September arrives, you are weary of the hot days and impatiently watch the leaves to see them make their change from green to gold — Pennsylvania trees usually put on a fine display of autumn colors.
Corn fields were everywhere, when I was growing up — and lucky me, we had one right behind our house. I used to hunt for leftover dried corn after the harvest. One year I made a corn garland for a Thanksgiving tree, and another year I made up a game using the dried kernels as game pieces. These days the corn harvesting machines are much better than they used to be. Very few ears escape the farmer.
Teenagers used to throw corn at houses for Halloween mischief. You’d be in the house and all of a sudden you would hear a hail of tiny objects hitting the shingles. I’d run to the window to see who it was, but rarely caught sight of the culprits. Something the big kids did in those days. The practice kind of died out in the late 80s.
Door-to-door Halloweening was fairly safe back in my day, but I didn’t usually go out to get candy. I helped my mom make up bags of candy with Christian tracts in them and passed them out. When a Halloween monster that was especially tall and scary came to our door, I would run and hide in the closet. It was fun to get a little scared.
Winter in the country means fluffy, white glistening snow that covers everything. Snow is a seasonal fixture of a winter in the country: sled riding, skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, ice skating and all the other winter sports that are embraced with vigor. Driving to work can be a problem on some days, but winter is a beautiful and cozy time of year. Just about the time we get tired of the cold and crave a little warm sunshine, the carousel of seasons turns and wishes come true.
Over the years, I have heard people complain that there is nothing to do in the country, but there is a lot to be done. The people who said that just don’t have any imagination or appreciation for the peace and beauty they enjoy. The country is the best place to be in times of war, famine and pestilence. From time to time, I enjoy hiking up in the Hawthorn hills. It is nice to go up in the woods, soak in the peace and beauty and imagine what it would be like to live in a hidden forest faraway from everybody.
It is nice to still enjoy the home of your youth as you age. Your home and your town are a part of your family and you grow old gracefully together. The internet is making it easier for us to stay connected around the world and work around the world from our living room. We can now have the best of country life and city connections.
Is getting “stuck” in your hometown so great a tragedy? Many people move back to their hometown when they are middle aged or elderly. Salmon return to the place they were born to die. Never leaving saves you the trouble of returning. Is it better to grow old among all the familiar places and things you cherish, than to be off in some cold and unfriendly city?
There is no place like home and the simple, peaceful life. You get to live out your days among all your most beautiful hopes, dreams, wishes and inspirations. If you experience — and we all do — failures, trials or tragedies in your life, then home is the most healing place to be.