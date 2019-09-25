I spent a weekend among thousands of people who think that living “off the grid” in some fashion offers a better way of life.
Hundreds of the attendees at the Mother Earth News Fair held at the Seven Springs ski resort near Greensburg are living that way right now.
Two of us are not. But my wife and I enjoy “moving the needle” just a bit each year toward a new lifestyle, that of “geezer grid shirkers.”
“Grid” refers to the network for electricity. But it has a broader connotation: moving away from dependence on petroleum products, large grocery stores, processed food, petroleum or electricity based heat, etc.
At our house, we still depend on most of those things except for processed foods. But we love to walk around canopy-topped fairgrounds and see “flower power” folks who made such a fuss when we grew up in the 1960s-70s. The true “hippies” are generally stooped in posture and shuffling of gait by now. But there were whippersnappers (to us) wearing braids or ponytails (both genders), long flowing skirts or recycled clothing evocative of the astrological “Age of Aquarius,” to link that time frame to a then-popular song.
The clothing evoked the hippie era, but the demeanor of those folks at the fair was decidedly different. I recall hippies as drunk/drugged in-your-face dumpster diving freeloading protesters who attacked government, police and rules even though they preached love and peace. Yes, that’s unfair to many of those folks, but that’s my recollected stereotype.
My wife’s approach is gentler. She still wears a braid. She embraces “off the grid” initiatives, but not as a protest. She sees in them a better way of life.
We heard conference sessions on charcoaled organic matter, tiny homes, electric fences, and low-tech chicken accessories. Need a feeder for a dozen birds? Take a five-gallon plastic bucket, two eyebolts, two champagne corks and feed away.
Doomsday talk? Yep. We are about to run out of (A) phosphorous, (B) potable water, (C) food not ruined by genetic manipulation, or all of the above.
Some attendees feel that having livestock, growing food, canning, preserving and living with little or no electricity will serve them and their families well when everything around us collapses. Some say that most grocery stores carry at best a three-day supply of fresh vegetables and unprocessed meats.
I did not win many friends with my viewpoint.
“Suppose the Chinese launch a doomsday weapon and we lose our entire electric grid in a day,” I would ask. Off-gridders turn to their stored food.
Fast-forward for six months. Here we are, ruddy-cheeked and filling out our clothing. There they are, huddled masses, starving, desperate — and heavily armed. They would be headed our way, just as surely as the desperate people of Latin America and Africa pay thousands of dollars and endure weeks or months of hardship, illness, even death trying to reach our southern border.
One does not stop people fleeing from starvation by threatening them with arrest. Starving people take food, legally or violently. Our plumpness would be a metaphorical bulls eye.
I did not get that cynical to too many people. Peace, love, all that stuff. Those cheerful, determined folks brightened my days, so I stifled my curmudgeonness. Yes, off-grid lifestyles prepare us for economic downturns, jobs-forfeiting illnesses, gradual or spotty crises. If there is a huge crisis, well, we’re in it whether we live on-grid or off-grid.
My wife and I heat with propane, backed up by electricity. We cook with electricity. We mow grass and haul stuff around via gasoline-powered mowers or ATVs.
But my wife spends every autumn in harvest heaven. I cannot find somewhere to sit down for lunch. What was a kitchen table becomes a cornucopia. On it today are apples, pears, peppers, squash, beans, weeds (she calls them “herbs”) and large glass jars incubating red cabbage sauerkraut.
I squeeze into a niche, eat hurriedly and get outta there before she sets me to peeling or mashing something.
We do not rush to transform our small farm into an “off the grid” haven. We are too old for the hard physical labor it takes to do that.
But we “move the needle” in that direction via splitting wood, making fences, preserving garden food or just being stewards here, not owners.
Even as “retirees,” we sleep better, digest food better, and enjoy each day better if we do physical work, even at my geezer-limited “putz around” speed. As for those starving hordes looming in our futures, at age 76, I’m betting that by the time they get here, I won’t be here. That is one advantage of geezer status.
Better sleep, better food, fewer worries and better days: They add up to “Wealth Without Money,” a talk at that fair given by self-sufficiency guru Joel Salatin.
Yep. We are rich. We don’t even need to take that kind of wealth to the bank to keep on enjoying it.
[Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren, and former publisher of The Leader-Vindicator. He lives near Brookville.]