You know, I sometimes feel like we are back in Salem, Massachusetts, in the 1600s, during the witch hunt period. We seem to have more than our share of witch hunts going on today. Let’s look at some.
Everyone is all too aware of the sexual abuse scandal rocking the Catholic Church. As a lifelong Catholic, this issue hits sort of close to home for me.
First of all, I must state that I am not naive enough to believe that priests are incapable of wrongdoing. All humans are. That does not mean, however, that I am willing to accept all of the allegations out of hand. For one thing, I am always skeptical of someone who decides to “come forward” after 30, 40 or even 50 years. I have trouble buying into the notion of fear and embarrassment being behind the delay. That might explain not reporting it immediately, but waiting for half a century! Come on! To automatically take the word of these people amounts to a form of witch hunt.
Also, nowadays, the moment a priest is accused, they are immediately removed from their parish and their picture is plastered all over the news. As far as I’m concerned, this is tantamount to Napoleonic justice, wherein one is presumed guilty until proven innocent. Also, even if totally and completely cleared, the individual will be stigmatized forever. I know of two priests who have been accused of incidents many years ago, which supposedly took place before they were even ordained.
What’s behind all of this? The most obvious motivation, of course, is money. Another possibility is a plot to undermine and destroy the Catholic Church by the Left movement, which has sold its soul to the pro-abortion faction.
Next up, in the witch hunt department, we have the fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The Left’s desperation to stop the confirmation is unbelievable. They’ve looked everywhere possible to find dirt on him, to no avail. Now, they are resorting to making stuff up, to the point where it has become laughable.
Why do they hate him so much? First of all, he is a Catholic, and that, for whatever reason, terrifies the pro-abortion movement. He also supports the Constitution, which the Left is bent on destroying. As I understand it, a Supreme Court justice is supposed to uphold the Constitution. Apparently, Democrats in the Senate do not agree. They would prefer someone who would legislate from the bench.
They have even tried to dig up stuff he might have done as a kid. Again, in their way of thinking, he is guilty until proven innocent. The painfully obvious intention is to try to hold up the vote until after the elections, when they hope to take over Congress. Will the Republicans have the courage to do what those who voted for them expect them to do, or will they knuckle under?
Here’s a really wild one. Leftists are now blaming President Trump for the devastation wrought by Hurricane Florence. When will it stop? It’s like a runaway train, totally out of control. We have elected officials advocating harassment of people who disagree with them. I can’t recall of ever seeing such things before. It’s incredible. Yet, some people will always vote Democrat, even if it is to their own detriment. Why?
The so-called Antifa protestors pop up in the news from time to time. With their masks and violence, they bring to mind the terror group ISIS. Of course, they haven’t beheaded anyone yet, but who knows what the future holds?
And, finally, I would be remiss if I failed to mention the college professor who shot himself in the arm as a way to protest President Trump. That is absolutely insane, yet he will probably be hailed as a hero by the Left. It’s tempting to say that he belongs in jail for violating weapons rules. More realistically, he belongs in a lunatic asylum, as he clearly qualifies for admission.
[Chris Henderson has been writing articles and columns for many years. He lives in Brady’s Bend with his son, Ray and his cat, Maggie.]
