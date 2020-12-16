Well, the COVID-19 has been grabbing a lot of the headlines lately, and with good reason. This disease is no laughing matter. I know. I spent the week of Thanksgiving, including Thanksgiving Day, in the hospital with it. I don’t remember ever being that sick before in my entire life.
I must take a moment to acknowledge the folks at ACMH. I could not have asked for better care. We, as a community, are blessed to have them.
How did this terrible virus come about? I, for one, do not subscribe to the tinfoil hat theories about some sort of conspiracy. I believe it was from people eating raw bats in China. Even with my adventurous palate, I can’t imagine doing that, but they do. That’s how it started.
Although they didn’t start the pandemic, the Democrats have certainly used it to their advantage. Shutdown orders brought the record-breaking Trump economy to a screeching halt. Small businesses are being squashed. Many will probably be replaced by large corporate entities, or, even worse, just disappear, depriving us of their services.
I have heard of a disturbing tendency on the part of some people to report businesses and individuals they consider to be in violation of the COVID rules. I know that some people get a bizarre thrill out of calling the police on others, but, for crying out loud, not now. If you see a place you don’t believe is compliant, don’t go in. Learn to mind your own business.
When it comes to masks, I view it as a matter of individual choice. I wore one, and most of the people have had them. Yet, I still got the virus. That leads me to question the effectiveness of the masks.
The governor’s so-called guidelines did not work before. If they did, why are we seeing these increases in cases? One of my favorites stories is “The Masque of the Red Death,” by Poe. In the story, a prince in a plague-ravaged land, assembles a group of his friends. They lock themselves in a building, complete with all the luxuries, to wait out the disease. The plan failed, the disease got in, and they all died from it. Disease is just something from which you cannot hide.
Finally, we have the issue of the vaccine. Apparently, many are not planning on getting it. As far as I’m concerned, that is a matter of individual choice. I, however, will get it. I don’t know how long immunity lasts if you had the virus. I do know that there is no way that I want to go through that again. When the vaccine becomes available, I will be in line.
Next up is the presidential election farce. A farce is exactly what it is, too, although it is not something to laugh about. Throughout history, stolen and fraudulent elections have been an effective means of unlawfully seizing power. Who could possibly believe that twice-failed presidential candidate Joe Biden could get that many votes?
What about all of the “found” ballots, all of which were marked for Biden? How about districts with more ballots than registered voters? I mean, come on. No matter your party affiliation or political views, you have to see something wrong here.
Just wait until the colossal unemployment hits the gas, oil and coal industries. Wait until gasoline is six bucks per gallon. Will we be having the so-called rolling power outages due to a lack of fuel to run the power plants? If these things happen, and they very well might under a Socialist government, today’s Biden supporters will be among those wailing the loudest. It will fall on deaf ears.