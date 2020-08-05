Although I have very little time for anything amusing lately, I do play Words With Friends on my cell phone because I love word games.
I play while sitting in waiting rooms to help pass time. I play late at night when I would not be on the phone with anyone. It helps me to unwind at the end of my day. I started out playing only with my friends, but then expanded into accepting challenges from other players as well.
Soon, I was playing a lot of games — as time allowed —– and discovering that not everyone playing the game was there to play the game. One player said that he is a crown prince. His picture was of a known crown prince. The implication was that he is practicing his English. When I mentioned it to friends, they became rightfully concerned that it is a scammer. While I had certainly considered that myself, I had yet to see me being asked to put up money for anything, so on I played.
Years ago, I had an email from a woman in Africa wanting to marry me so I could get her here to reclaim her wealthy late father’s bank account. Some scams are more interesting than others. The “prince” on my cell game has never asked for anything beyond that I download a cell phone chat app, which I did not do. For the most part, only the men playing the game seem to start conversations — that is if their simple “Hello,” followed by my anemic “Hi” counts as a conversation. Only one woman ever started one, and she creeped me out. I blocked her. The only thing she did say that turned out to have validity was that the men who start conversations often turn out to be quite rude. Sad to say, she was right.
I politely respond to someone who tries corresponding because I understand being interested in how far away a player is from, but I had one man who said he is a boatswain on one of our ships anchored at Iran get ugly with me because I refused to download an app that would allow him to chat with me without having to play the game. I told him I was not on the site to make friends because I have so many of them already it is hard to keep up with all of them. I told him that I was on only to play the game. Then I played a word that threw my score way ahead of his. He got angry and accused me of trying to make him look stupid. He resigned from the game. If he really exists, I don’t think I would want him being second in command of any ship I ever served on. Just sayin’.
Several more chatters have tried to get me to download that chat app since then. I keep telling them politely the same thing, that I have no interest in doing that. Some get downright insistent. One said, “Don’t say no to me!” I should send him a copy of “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” Or maybe he needs anger management classes.
It has become clear that the game has both sincere players, and guys who are treating it as a dating site. There are also the weirdos and likely plenty of scammers, but so far, no one has been noticeably reaching for my wallet. Perhaps if I were to join that chat app site, that would change. Few of these chatters ask how old I am which red flags them for me — if they do not care about something like that, what do they care about? Most write with fine spelling, and with word skills that make me suspect that they may use a website that tells you what words you can spell with the letters you have. But most use problematic grammar and word construction in their chats. In fact the problem is just widespread enough and the writing similar enough that I have wondered if the same person might have opened under several different names by lifting pictures of other people off of the internet.
I have begun working into the chat conversation quite early the question, “Where did you grow up?” to see if that explained the language issues. One responded that he is from France. I replied that I have been to France, where in France is he from? He said Paris and asked where I had visited. I said Paris. He asked me what city in Paris I had been to. I said Paris is a city. It did not go well from there.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]